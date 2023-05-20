Home Cities Kochi

Kaloor-Kadavanthra road revamp project launched

Minister M B Rajesh interacts with KMRL managing director Loknath Behera during the inaugural function of the Kaloor-Kadavanthra road renovation project | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:   The renovated Kaloor-Kadavanthra road will be a major attraction for the city, said Minister for Local Self-Government M B Rajesh. He was inaugurating the beautification project on Friday. “Kochi is the face of Kerala. If something good happens in Kochi, the results are felt in Kerala as a whole.

We will provide modern systems and facilities of international standards in Kochi. The Kaloor-Kadavanthra road is one such project,” the minister said, adding that the road, which connects two key commercial areas in the city, is being upgraded to a width of 22 metres.

“The upgrade will cost Rs 30 crore, with Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) contributing Rs 20 crore under its non-motorised transport (NMT) initiative and GCDA putting in Rs 10 crore. The renovation will help make the road women- and differently-abled-friendly with footpaths, drainage, streetlights, street furniture, and landscaping,” Rajesh added.

The minister said that along with infrastructure development, sanitation should be given due importance. “It is possible to achieve progress in hygiene along with social progress. It can be done with collective participation,” he said.

MLA T J Vinod presided over the function, held at the parking lot of the Kaloor Metro station. Mayor M Anilkumar, GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai, KMRL managing director Loknath Behera, GCDA executive committee member A B Sabu, KMRL director (projects) M P Ramnavas, and others, were present.

