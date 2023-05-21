Home Cities Kochi

K R Narayanan Institute gets new director

The institute has been in the eye of a storm following students alleging caste bias by the former director Shankar Mohan.

Published: 21st May 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2023 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

An associate professor in the Department of Acting at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune, Jijoy has acted in 55 films and 45 plays.

An associate professor in the Department of Acting at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune, Jijoy has acted in 55 films and 45 plays.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four months after the exit of Shankar Mohan as director following intense protest from the students, film actor Jijoy P R has been appointed as the director of the K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts. An associate professor in the Department of Acting at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune, Jijoy has acted in 55 films and 45 plays.

The appointment of the new director comes after the appointment of famous filmmaker Saeed Mirza as the chairman of the Institute. Following the resignation of Shankar Mohan in January, filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan also resigned as the institute’s chairman. Higher Education Minister R Bindu, in a release issued here, said the government aims to elevate K R Narayanan Institute to the top among the film schools in the country.

Jijoy graduated from the School of Drama and Fine Arts at Calicut University and holds a Master’s degree and MPhil in Drama and Theatre Arts with a rank from Pondicherry University. He has acted in 25 short films and ten TV serials. He has participated in around 400 international theatre festivals held on four continents. Jijoy, who is an alumnus of Christ College, Iringalakuda, served as a faculty at FTII since 2014. The institute has been in the eye of a storm following students alleging caste bias by the former director Shankar Mohan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K R Narayanan Institute Film and Television Institute of India
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp