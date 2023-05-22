Hit-and-run case: Youth knocked down by car driven by police officer in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth was allegedly knocked down by a car driven by a police officer who fled after the collision. The youth was identified as Vimal of Pandikudy, Fort Kochi. He met with the accident while returning home after work on Friday.

According to Vimal’s brother Marvel, the accident occurred at Thopumpady Bridge. “Vimal works with a financial institution in Kochi. He was returning home on his electric scooter. As the vehicle’s battery charge was less than 10 per cent, it was moving at a small pace. While descending the bridge, the scooter collided with a blue car. Vimal fell from the scooter and suffered serious injuries. However, the car driver did not stop. Instead, the driver fled from the spot,” Marvel said.

Though two youngsters chased after the car urging the driver to stop, “the driver reacted angrily and did not agree to attend to the injured. The people who questioned the driver identified him as a police officer, but we don’t know his identity,” Marvel said.

Vimal was rushed to a hospital in Thopumpady by a few youngsters. He suffered ankle dislocation and sprains in different parts of his body. “The doctors have suggested various scans to detect whether there are any internal injuries. Currently, Vimal is taking bed rest. The police officials contacted us and promised to collect a detailed statement from Vimal soon,” Marvel said, adding, “Our scooter is damaged beyond repair.”

Even though an official complaint was lodged at Thopumbady police station on Saturday, police have not registered a case. Meanwhile, police officials at Thopumpady police station said that an FIR would be registered soon. They have started a preliminary probe and identified the police officer behind the car’s wheels involved in the accident.

