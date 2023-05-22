Home Cities Kochi

Hit-and-run case: Youth knocked down by car driven by police officer in Kochi

Even though an official complaint was lodged at Thopumbady police station on Saturday, police have not registered a case.

Published: 22nd May 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Representational image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth was allegedly knocked down by a car driven by a police officer who fled after the collision. The youth was identified as Vimal of Pandikudy, Fort Kochi. He met with the accident while returning home after work on Friday.

According to Vimal’s brother Marvel, the accident occurred at Thopumpady Bridge. “Vimal works with a financial institution in Kochi. He was returning home on his electric scooter. As the vehicle’s battery charge was less than 10 per cent, it was moving at a small pace. While descending the bridge, the scooter collided with a blue car. Vimal fell from the scooter and suffered serious injuries. However, the car driver did not stop. Instead, the driver fled from the spot,” Marvel said.

Though two youngsters chased after the car urging the driver to stop, “the driver reacted angrily and did not agree to attend to the injured. The people who questioned the driver identified him as a police officer, but we don’t know his identity,” Marvel said.

Vimal was rushed to a hospital in Thopumpady by a few youngsters. He suffered ankle dislocation and sprains in different parts of his body. “The doctors have suggested various scans to detect whether there are any internal injuries. Currently, Vimal is taking bed rest. The police officials contacted us and promised to collect a detailed statement from Vimal soon,” Marvel said, adding, “Our scooter is damaged beyond repair.”

Even though an official complaint was lodged at Thopumbady police station on Saturday, police have not registered a case. Meanwhile, police officials at Thopumpady police station said that an FIR would be registered soon. They have started a preliminary probe and identified the police officer behind the car’s wheels involved in the accident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hit-and-run case
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp