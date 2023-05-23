‘108’ shades of heritage   

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the catastrophic 2018 Kerala floods, a unique concept emerged to revive the handloom and khadi sector. They called it the ‘Save the Loom’ movement. Today, it has taken root and started to flourish, capturing the essence of heritage through a physical design space named One Zero Eight at Fort Kochi.

Housed in a centuries-old storied Portuguese villa, One Zero Eight has evolved into a hub of heritage textiles with a dash of style and modernity. Ramesh Menon, the driving force behind Save the Loom, elaborates on the inspiration behind One Zero Eight. “When we embarked on the Save The Loom project, our goal was to address the systemic issues afflicting the handloom sector and, most importantly, the livelihoods of artisans,” he says.

“We sought to mend a broken system, revive flood-ravaged looms, and provide artisans with new opportunities to earn a better living while creating superior products. To achieve this, we sought to tap into the immense pool of design talent from across the country and act as a bridge, working at the grassroots level.”

Ramesh believes handspun and handwoven fabrics have great potential in India. “We aim for their continued relevance, both in production and consumption, that appeals to the younger generation. Beyond benefitting brands and consumers, our mission is to restore dignity, value, and pride to artisanal labour.”

Ramesh flags flaws and challenges within the handloom ecosystem, emphasising the need for spaces that spotlight handmade creations in appealing settings. “Fort Kochi, with its heritage buildings and the Biennale, became the perfect backdrop for our endeavour,” he shares.

One Zero Eight, he adds, has been set up in a villa – locally referred to as Billy and Binny’s house – that was owned by a family for 135 years until 2007. The 2018 Kochi Muziris Biennale served as a platform for One Zero Eight to convey the stories of artisans and weavers whose livelihoods were shattered by the floods. “Designers were provided with equal quantities of khadi from Gandhi Smarak Grama Seva Kendram in North Paravur,” says Ramesh.

“In return, they crafted three to four garments each, forming a significant part of the exhibit aptly named ‘Colorus of Resilience.’ The proceeds from the sales of these garments go to the revival efforts in Chendamangalam.”Currently, One Zero Eight is showcasing and retailing custom orders from 13 designers. “In the coming months, will be adding a few more designs as part of the ‘Colours of Resilience 2022-23’ edition,” says Ramesh.

What’s the funda behind the name ‘One Zero Eight’? “The initial idea came from the fact that the Biennale was held for 108 days, when we established the store during the 2018 edition,” Ramesh explains.

“Incidentally, it happened that it was 108 days after the floods and since our revival work began in Chendamangalam. Also, the number 108 has a huge relevance in Indian science and mythology.”

