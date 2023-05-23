Blues to purple in her own ‘nest’ 

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic was a difficult time for many artists, but for Sajitha R Shankar, it was also a time of great creativity and self-discovery. Over the past two years, she explored new horizons of art and set up an intellectual sanctuary dubbed Studio-Art Gallery at Ambalamukku in Thiruvananthapuram.

Nestled within her rented apartment, the recently launched art gallery features Sajitha’s latest ‘Alterbodies’ series and several other works on canvas. “Every artist dreams to have their own gallery and for me, the pandemic was a revelation to create my own gallery in order to survive in art which is also my bread and butter,” she says.

“Here, I have the freedom to create art whenever I like and exhibit them for public viewing and discussions.” In her late 50s, Sajitha is renowned for her figurative yet abstract approach, often exploring the theme of human condition through her brushstrokes. Her paintings are beautiful and thought-provoking, and they offer unique perspectives on the world.

In recent times, Sajitha has embarked on a transition from bodily figures to cosmic organic forms, evident in her latest series titled ‘Brainwalk’ and ‘Galaxy’, which she created last year. Some of the framed artworks mesmerise viewers with their interplay of purple hues. The paintings are more like an illusion with organic forms or cosmic patterns.

“Over time, I have noticed a gradual disappearance of human figures in my artistic endeavours. Now, my focus lies more on organic forms, which I paint spontaneously with the colours that come to my mind at that moment,” Sajitha explains.

Previously drawn to earthy tones, Sajitha seems to have embraced the allure of purple and even dramatic gold in her recent works. She delves into patterns and textures, exploring their depths on canvas.

“’Alterbodies’ is an autobiographical work that encompasses the themes of women and nature. They portray fleshless structures of the human body, including skulls and skeletal forms, explored within the realm of artistic trance,” she adds.

“One of my personal favourites from this series is ‘Mind of the Cells on paper,’ which delves into the theme of the base of life originating from cells.” Sajitha informs that the ongoing opening show at Studio-Art Gallery will culminate on May 28 with a gathering of the Women Visual Artists Collective, a group comprising 165 members from across the state.

Popular artists such as Kavitha Balakrishnan and P S Jalaja will convene to engage in discussions on Sajitha’s works and also the significance of dedicated spaces for women artists. Sajitha considers her space an inspiration for other artists. She believes that the current need of the hour is to provide artists with spaces and platforms to exhibit their works.

“Economically, it was a challenging time for all of us. Now, I am liberated to display my art and invite potential buyers without waiting for space or time, as I had to in the past,” she adds. “Thus, my studio serves as an inspiration for others to create their own art spaces. It took me four decades to find my own space. The display walls are mobile; they have wheels under them. So, when there are no works on display, I can roll them to the corners and use the space as a studio.”

Sajitha says she faced financial constraints while setting up Studio-Art Gallery. “But it was a dream-come-true moment to finally have a personal nest, where one can explore and converse art with like-minded people,” she smiles.

