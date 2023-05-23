MLA shuts gates to Blasters trial; aspirants forced to wait five hours

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over a hundred aspiring footballers and some parents from across the state who turned up at the Panampilly Sports Academy ground on Monday morning for the Kerala Blasters selection trial were forced to wait outside its gates for hours.

The academy gates remained closed for over five hours, on the instruction of Kunnathunad MLA P V Sreenijin, president of the district sports council, who directed not to open them unless the football club paid what he claimed to be rent arrears -- amounting to Rs 8 lakh -- of eight months.

Many of the participants had reached the city in the early hours. It is learnt that the club had issued a notice to the sports council for the conduct of the selection trial. When it became clear that the episode was the result of a tussle between the MLA and the state sports council, the participants and those who accompanied them started getting agitated.

On getting wind of the issue, UDF councillors of Kochi corporation arrived at the venue and questioned the move. Following this, the MLA ordered the opening of the gates around 10.30am. “The dispute should have been resolved ahead of the trials. It’s unfortunate that hundreds of youngsters were forced to wait for hours outside the gates. How can you expect them to perform at their best following the trauma? Most of them had travelled long distances without stopping to rest, just to make it on time. This is an insult to budding sportspersons,” said the mother of a young aspirant who had travelled from Wayanad.

Aspirants who came for Kerala Blasters’ selection trial waiting in front of Panampilly Sports Academy gate | Express

This was the second trial conducted by the Blasters for their football academy. The first selection event was held at the Maharaja’s College ground sometime back and those who qualified were asked to report on Monday.

When contacted, Sreenijin told TNIE that the gates were not opened as the Blasters did not have an agreement with the district sports council. “It is true that the club and Ernakulam sports council had entered into an agreement in 2021 to use the ground. They owe Rs 8 lakh in arrears. We had issued a letter on May 5 asking them to clear the dues. And we issued follow-up letters as there was no response. The club said they had terminated the contract. How can we provide the facility if an agreement does not exist?” said Sreenijin.

He said if the Blasters had entered into an agreement with the state sports council, either party should have informed the district body. “Since the district sports council is the custodian, Blasters can only enter into a contract with it. The gates were opened after considering the situation of the participants, many of whom had travelled from afar,” he said, adding that the Blasters’ are still not permitted to use the ground.

Unhappy with the MLA’s action, state sports council president and former international footballer U Sharaf Ali said the Blasters’ agreement with the state council is active and valid.

“The ground comes under the state sports council, and the Blasters already have a running contract, which they recently renewed. They don’t owe us any money for use of the facility. The agreement is executed with the state council and not with the district body. The controversy was unnecessary. The humiliation faced by the aspiring footballers is an insult to the state,” Sharaf Ali told TNIE.

