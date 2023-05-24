Hit-and-run case: Kerala SHO transferred

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state police chief has transferred an SHO attached to the Kochi city police with immediate effect to a police station in the Kasaragod district following his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run case.

Kadavanthra SHO G P Manuraj was transferred pending inquiry hours after the Kochi city police ordered an internal probe by an ACP-rank officer against the officer who knocked down a scooterist and fled from the place without attending to the person at Thoppumpady bridge on May 18.

Apart from this, the Special Branch Assistant Commissioner was also asked to probe the alleged delay in filing the FIR.

As per the report, the SHO hit Vimal Jolly, 29, a native of Pandikudi in Fort Kochi, when he was returning home from work.

His car collided with the scooter at the west end of Thoppumpady Bridge. Though Vimal suffered major injuries, Manuraj did not attend to the injured and fled from the place instead.

However, the police took a biased stand by delaying registering the case, which was essential for the victim to file an insurance claim. Though the police received flak from different corners for delaying the case, the Thoppumpady police made a move by not naming the SHO as an accused.

Instead of naming him, they used the term ‘the driver of the car’ in the FIR. The police also argued that the injured youth had no complaints, and claimed that the SHO drove the vehicle ahead to avoid traffic blocks and park it at a safe place. The victim suffered multiple fractures on his arm and leg. He also suffered injuries inside his abdomen.

Meanwhile, a top police officer said further action will be taken against the SHO if the departmental probe goes against him.

“The probe against the SHO is going on in full swing. What he did on that day cannot be justified. For this, the department initiated a transfer order. The department will take further disciplinary action based on the department-level probe,” said the officer.

KOCHI: The state police chief has transferred an SHO attached to the Kochi city police with immediate effect to a police station in the Kasaragod district following his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run case. Kadavanthra SHO G P Manuraj was transferred pending inquiry hours after the Kochi city police ordered an internal probe by an ACP-rank officer against the officer who knocked down a scooterist and fled from the place without attending to the person at Thoppumpady bridge on May 18. Apart from this, the Special Branch Assistant Commissioner was also asked to probe the alleged delay in filing the FIR. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As per the report, the SHO hit Vimal Jolly, 29, a native of Pandikudi in Fort Kochi, when he was returning home from work. His car collided with the scooter at the west end of Thoppumpady Bridge. Though Vimal suffered major injuries, Manuraj did not attend to the injured and fled from the place instead. However, the police took a biased stand by delaying registering the case, which was essential for the victim to file an insurance claim. Though the police received flak from different corners for delaying the case, the Thoppumpady police made a move by not naming the SHO as an accused. Instead of naming him, they used the term ‘the driver of the car’ in the FIR. The police also argued that the injured youth had no complaints, and claimed that the SHO drove the vehicle ahead to avoid traffic blocks and park it at a safe place. The victim suffered multiple fractures on his arm and leg. He also suffered injuries inside his abdomen. Meanwhile, a top police officer said further action will be taken against the SHO if the departmental probe goes against him. “The probe against the SHO is going on in full swing. What he did on that day cannot be justified. For this, the department initiated a transfer order. The department will take further disciplinary action based on the department-level probe,” said the officer.