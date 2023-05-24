Protect our lives, launch safety protocol, plead judicial officers

P Ramdas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the tragic death of a young doctor in Kollam, which occurred while the accused was brought for medical examination under police custody, concerns over the security of officers have sparked a debate. In response, the Kerala Judicial Officers Association has approached the Kerala High Court, seeking measures to ensure the safety of its members while carrying out their duties.

The petition, filed by Rakesh MG, a Judicial First Class Magistrate, and the association’s secretary, highlights the lack of adequate protection and arrangements when accused individuals are presented before judicial officers, often at their residences during late hours. The association aims to be included as a party in the suo motu case related to the death of Dr Vandana Das.

On May 10, the High Court recognised the need for a protocol that the police should follow when presenting accused persons in custody before magistrates. The officers association argues that no such protocol currently exists in the state. They also cited a disturbing incident in Thiruvananthapuram where a juvenile, while being presented before a magistrate, attempted to harm himself using a knife in his possession.

Thankfully, his mother intervened in time to prevent any serious consequences. “It is one of the circumstances to say that a proper protocol reflecting all these eventualities must be evolved to prevent similar incidents,” said the association.

The failure to take action to ensure the safety of judges is considered a violation of constitutional principles. The Supreme Court has directed both the central and state governments to establish proper guidelines for the security and protection of judicial officers.

The central government responded that the responsibility of providing a special force for the judiciary should rest solely with the state. The Kerala Judicial Officers Association points out that several countries have already developed effective systems to protect judges and others involved in the judicial process.

