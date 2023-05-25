An epic rendition

Anushree Madhavan By

Express News Service

Kalki Krishnamurthy’s Ponniyin Selvan has always been a celebrated work, even before it became a five-part novel. The vivid imagery, the character sketch, the eloquent prose, the several twists, turns and cliffhangers — it is nothing short of a reader’s paradise. With the 70-mm version of the book hitting the screens, there is an eagerness among people to read the written word. New on the bookshelves is translator Nandini Krishnan’s version, Ponniyin Selvan Book I First Flood.

The book stays true to Kalki’s version in all aspects that he has put together in the original. Retaining Tamil words, terms and phrases, verses from Silappadikaram, Nandini’s version introduces even a non-Tamil speaker into the regal world of the Chozhas. “It was a deliberate choice to retain the Tamil expressions and descriptive words, along with a translation either alongside or in the ‘Notes’ section. English has accommodated so many foreign words into itself, to the extent we don’t think of them as French or Russian or German or Japanese — faux pas, pogrom, schadenfreude, hara-kiri. I wanted people who know Tamil to hear the original, and people who don’t know Tamil to learn the original words,” she says.

What makes this series stand apart is that the books will run beyond five volumes into shorter books. “I’ve finished the first draft of the next four volumes, and am working on edits. So I hope that we can bring a book out every couple of months,” she notes.

Excerpts follow.

With the movie franchise making waves, Ponniyin Selvan now has a new set of readers. Some are even re-reading it. Tell us about your experience of reading the magnum opus. How many times have you re-read it?

I have honestly lost count. I read it for the first time about twelve years ago and then started translating five years ago, for which I re-read the book. I keep going back to the chapter in question as I edit, so I think I will end up having read the entire series five-six times before I’m done.

What surprised me most was how entertaining and engaging the story is. It reads like a thriller, which you don’t expect from a tome in five volumes. Every time I re-read it, I notice an image or symbol or bit of wordplay that I want to accommodate in the translation. Then I read one final time to make sure I haven’t missed anything.

I’m named after a character in the book, so I feel a personal connection. It was the very first book I began to translate, speculatively, even before my work with Perumal Murugan.

I know there are several other translations, but I don’t think any are by a writer. I believe that it is only when one is a creative writer in one’s own right that one can see and replicate the craft in a sentence and carry it across faithfully, doing justice not just to the semantics, but also to the aural effect and figures of speech. The English translations I have thumbed through tended to truncate the text. Several of Kalki’s puns — he’s quite the king of dad jokes — are lost. Also, I felt non-Tamil readers needed context to understand the significance of certain words and incidents in the story. I end up doing intense research, looking up rituals and their import, the history of the Vaishnavite-Shaivite conflict, old maps of the various kingdoms and much else that is tangential to the plot but crucial to my understanding of the story, and by extension to the readers’ understanding too.

Some chapters contain poems, songs and verses from epics. Tell us about choosing these and the research you had to do to get the meaning.

Oh, it was Kalki Krishnamurthy who chose them. I only retained and translated them. He doesn’t explain the poems, songs, and verses, although the Sangam era Tamil in which they are written is likely to evade his readers’ comprehension. For some reason, the other English translators have simply transliterated them or deleted them. I saw it as part of my job to translate everything in the book. Thanks to my Tamil teachers from school, Mrs Chitra Raghavan and Mrs Usha Subramanian, I understand a fair bit of Sangam Tamil.

Tamil scholars have been writing commentaries on the epics and devotional songs in the language for centuries. So, finding the meanings was not a challenge, but it could be laborious at times. The big challenge was to translate them in meters, or at least poetically.

Why did you choose to stop this book at the point that you did, with Vandiyadevan leaving after meeting King Sudara Chozhar at court?

Ponniyin Selvan was serialised in the magazine Kalki, right? So the compilation into volumes is quite arbitrary. The author decided to go with five, but he might as well have split it into ten or fifteen or even twenty slim volumes. I think people are confused and intimidated by the size of each book when it is sold as five volumes. They don’t expect to read an adventure story. They expect high literature. VK Karthika, the publisher at Westland, felt it would be a better idea to bring the series out as ten volumes, each easier to hold and carry.

Also, if you notice carefully, you’ll see that particular characters lead the story at particular points. To me, Vallavarayan Vandiyadevan is the central character up to Chapter 28. From there, Nandini takes over for a while. I stopped at this particular point because to me it is the most delightful cliffhanger. If I had stopped at the chapter before, the volume wouldn’t contain Vandiyadevan’s most daring and most significant act; if I had stopped at the chapter after, the biggest twist in the tale so far would have been given away too early.

What liberty/restrictions do you face when you have to translate a book of this level of fame?

Well, the more famous a title is, the more people have an opinion on it, often without reading. It’s annoying enough for a translator when people not only assume the original is better than your work but also expect you to agree, although they have read only one of the two—either the original or the translation. It’s worse when they have read neither, and yet have something fatuous to say. On the upside, thanks to Kalki and Mani Ratnam, the translation is bound to sell well. There may be some extra pressure because of this, but I put so much pressure on myself to get every word right either way that pressure from outside doesn’t make much difference.

You recently tweeted about your love for this book’s cover…

The cover designer Saurabh Garge has been amazing. Karthika, he and I began discussing the cover months before the book went to print. He had such incisive questions and brilliant ideas. I don’t think cover designers get enough credit on the book itself, you know — they are such a big part of why someone picks up a book, and I feel their names should be prominently displayed on the covers. Saurabh sent across two options, and choosing one was hard. But when I looked at this cover, it felt like Vandiyadevan was charging towards the reader to carry him or her into the story, and I love that idea.

There may be some extra pressure, but I put so much pressure on myself to get every word right either way that pressure from outside doesn’t make much difference.

Nandini Krishnan

Book: Ponniyin Selvan Book I First Flood

Publisher: Westland

Pages: 286

Price: Rs 399

