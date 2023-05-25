Dumping waste in public places continues; Kochi police to act tough

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite efforts by the police to curb the dumping of waste in public places, the menace of throwing waste in open spaces continues in Kochi city and rural police limits. The police have decided to intensify the ongoing enforcement activities to curb the menace. Officers said the Kochi city police registered 900 cases on charges of dumping waste at public places this year. 864 cases have been registered till May first week in city, while the rural police registered 65 cases in the past two months.

The cases related to the dumping of waste in open spaces spiked after the Brahmapuram inferno on March 2. Of the 900 cases, 522 cases were registered by the city police in April alone. About 300 cases have been registered this month, said a police officer. More than 50 vehicles that transported waste for dumping in public places were seized in the city police limits. Two-wheelers, autorickshaws, and even tanker lorries were used for transporting the waste, the officer added.

Of the 65 cases in rural police limits, the Aluva police sub-division registered the highest number of cases- 26. Perumbavoor sub-division has registered 24 cases. Nine cases were registered at Nedumbassery police station and six at Binanipuram police station. Nine vehicles, including three tanker lorries that were used to dump waste in public places, have been seized.

As the menace of throwing waste in public places goes unabated, the rural police have put the spots where waste is being dumped frequently under surveillance. The footage from CCTVs installed in these areas is thoroughly examined by the police to net the offenders. Mechanisms for this have been established in every police station under the rural police limits, said a top official.

Rural district police chief Vivek Kumar said that stringent legal action will be taken against those who dump garbage in public places. “We will continue strict enforcement to end the dumping of waste. Patrolling has been intensified to find out littering, large-scale dumping as well as mass burning of waste materials,” he added.

