Mother among three held for torturing 16-year-old in Kerala's Kalamassery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A woman, along with her mother and lover, brutally attacked her 16-year-old son for questioning her illicit relationship. The Kalamassery police on Wednesday arrested Rajeswari, 30 and her mother Valarmathy, 49, residing at a two-cent colony near Vidakuzha in Kalamassery, and Saneesh, 32, a native of Wayanad who resides at Aluva.

The police said Rajeshwari and Valarmathy, who hail from Tamil Nadu, have been staying at Vidakuzha for the past 20 years. Rajeswari and her husband were separated and the couple has three children.

The eldest son was attacked by the trio. The other two children are aged 15 and 12. Saneesh lives with his wife and two children. “Saneesh used to visit Rajeswari’s house frequently, which the children didn’t like. When the boy questioned this, Rajeshwari injured him with scissors while Valarmathy attacked him with an iron rod. Saneesh hit the boy’s head with a computer keyboard."

"The incident occurred around 8 am on Monday. We received the information on Tuesday. The boy then came to the police station and narrated the whole incident,” a police officer said.

KOCHI: A woman, along with her mother and lover, brutally attacked her 16-year-old son for questioning her illicit relationship. The Kalamassery police on Wednesday arrested Rajeswari, 30 and her mother Valarmathy, 49, residing at a two-cent colony near Vidakuzha in Kalamassery, and Saneesh, 32, a native of Wayanad who resides at Aluva. The police said Rajeshwari and Valarmathy, who hail from Tamil Nadu, have been staying at Vidakuzha for the past 20 years. Rajeswari and her husband were separated and the couple has three children. The eldest son was attacked by the trio. The other two children are aged 15 and 12. Saneesh lives with his wife and two children. “Saneesh used to visit Rajeswari’s house frequently, which the children didn’t like. When the boy questioned this, Rajeshwari injured him with scissors while Valarmathy attacked him with an iron rod. Saneesh hit the boy’s head with a computer keyboard."googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The incident occurred around 8 am on Monday. We received the information on Tuesday. The boy then came to the police station and narrated the whole incident,” a police officer said.