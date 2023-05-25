Plan to give Brahamapuram biomining project to Zonta Infratech again, says Tony Chammany

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former mayor and Congress leader Tony Chammany has made serious allegations against the government claiming that there is a concerted effort to once again hand over the biomining project at Brahamapuram to Zonta Infratech Private Ltd. He further alleged that the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) minister is favouring the firm.

“The arbitration petition filed by the firm against Kochi Corporation in the district court regarding the contract is part of the collusion between the government and the firm,” said Chammany at a press conference held in Kochi on Wednesday at the DCC office.”This is with the knowledge of those at the administrative level, including LSGD minister M B Rajesh. After the National Green Tribunal sought a report from the state government on the steps taken so far after the fire, Zonta was issued a show-cause notice, and it filed a petition in court,” he added.

Chammany contends that the issue at Brahamapuram is not merely a dispute between two political parties but involves irregularities and corruption related to obtaining contracts using forged documents, violating terms and conditions by issuing sub-contracts, and failing to carry out proper biomining activities.

“The corporation and the government should clarify what their position is in this case. In the press conference held by Mayor Anilkumar recently, the stand of the local body was not clear as to whether it would terminate the contract with Zonta and said that the arbitration petition filed by the company is under consideration by the court, stating that the matter was pre-arranged to save them from cancelling the contract. It is part of the script,” alleged Chammany.

He also said that the LSGD minister’s over-enthusiasm for Zonta is questionable.” During the assembly discussion on the Brahamapuram issue, the minister took a stance aligned with the company’s interests. Moreover, the woman director of the firm happens to be a classmate of the minister’s wife,” he said. Chammany urged the Chief Minister to keep Minister Rajesh away from this matter and emphasized that the minister’s contradictory behaviour, claiming to stand with the thousands of people in Ernakulam affected by toxic fumes while simultaneously protecting Zonta due to personal relationships, is a treacherous approach.

KOCHI: Former mayor and Congress leader Tony Chammany has made serious allegations against the government claiming that there is a concerted effort to once again hand over the biomining project at Brahamapuram to Zonta Infratech Private Ltd. He further alleged that the Local Self Government Department (LSGD) minister is favouring the firm. “The arbitration petition filed by the firm against Kochi Corporation in the district court regarding the contract is part of the collusion between the government and the firm,” said Chammany at a press conference held in Kochi on Wednesday at the DCC office.”This is with the knowledge of those at the administrative level, including LSGD minister M B Rajesh. After the National Green Tribunal sought a report from the state government on the steps taken so far after the fire, Zonta was issued a show-cause notice, and it filed a petition in court,” he added. Chammany contends that the issue at Brahamapuram is not merely a dispute between two political parties but involves irregularities and corruption related to obtaining contracts using forged documents, violating terms and conditions by issuing sub-contracts, and failing to carry out proper biomining activities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The corporation and the government should clarify what their position is in this case. In the press conference held by Mayor Anilkumar recently, the stand of the local body was not clear as to whether it would terminate the contract with Zonta and said that the arbitration petition filed by the company is under consideration by the court, stating that the matter was pre-arranged to save them from cancelling the contract. It is part of the script,” alleged Chammany. He also said that the LSGD minister’s over-enthusiasm for Zonta is questionable.” During the assembly discussion on the Brahamapuram issue, the minister took a stance aligned with the company’s interests. Moreover, the woman director of the firm happens to be a classmate of the minister’s wife,” he said. Chammany urged the Chief Minister to keep Minister Rajesh away from this matter and emphasized that the minister’s contradictory behaviour, claiming to stand with the thousands of people in Ernakulam affected by toxic fumes while simultaneously protecting Zonta due to personal relationships, is a treacherous approach.