Entry of first ship into Cochin Harbour to be commemorated

The celebration will be held at 1.30 pm at the Samudrika Hall, North End, Willingdon Island.

Published: 26th May 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The commemoration of the entry of the first ship into the Cochin Harbour will be celebrated on Friday. The vessel, SS Padma, entered the inner harbour of the port city through the widened and deepened Cochin gut on May 26, 1928.

Celebrated as Cochin Port Day, various events will be carried out to mark the occasion. A ship will be available for the public to visit at the BTP Berth, North End, Willingdon Island, from 10 am to 4 pm on Friday.

The celebration will be held at 1.30 pm at the Samudrika Hall, North End, Willingdon Island. Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Cabinet Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, will be the chief guest. The minister will address the gathering virtually. M Beena, chairperson, Cochin Port Authority, Jaideep P, Customs Commissioner, Kochi, Rajesh Kumar Yadav, Naval Officer-in-Charge (Kerala), Vikas Narwal, deputy chairperson, Cochin Port Authority, will be present.

Outstanding performers among port employees, award distribution for achievements in arts and sports, and prizes for winners of various competitions held in connection with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will be awarded. A music programme by playback singer Chitra Arun will add attraction during the event. A business session will be held at Hotel Taj Malabar, Willingdon Island, at 6:30 pm. The awards for excellence in business performance in cargo/ship handling at the port for 2022–23 will be presented.

