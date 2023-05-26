Funds awaited to construct bund at Brahmapuram

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To restrict the seepage of toxic ash and other materials from Brahmapuram plant to nearby rivers, Chithrapuzha and Kadambrayar, during the ensuing rainy season, it was decided to construct restraining bunds at the site. However, the file seeking approval of the funds to begin the work is still under the government’s consideration and monsoon is likely to hit the state in the next few weeks.

Kadambrayar

“We have submitted a detailed estimate on the construction and sought technical and financial sanction for the project from the government. The reports were prepared as directed by the Central and State Pollution Control Boards. The government has decided to carry out the work using its environmental fund. There is only a procedural delay, and we expect to begin the work as soon as possible,” Mayor M Anilkumar said. The file is under the consideration of the environment department in the secretariat. The corporation has sought around Rs 1.4 crore for the project from Kerala State Pollution Control Board.

Meanwhile, Pradeep Kumar A B, chairman of the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), said that despite slapping fines on local bodies, they haven’t paid any compensation. “The local bodies would move the High Court and get a stay on the fines imposed. Therefore, there is no money in the compensation fund from local bodies,” said Kumar.

Chithrapuzha

“We have fines collected from environmental compensation of industries. Though we can use these funds for environmental protection projects, the board needs government approval to issue funds (collected as fines from industries for an environmental protection project of the local body) to Kochi Corporation. “If the local bodies had paid the fines imposed on them, the board would have given the funds which don’t require government’s approval, “ he added.

Following the fire accident, KSPCB imposed a fine of around Rs 1.8 crore on Kochi Corporation, which it has not paid yet, he said. “The board is awaiting the approval of the government to issue the fund collected as compensation from the industries to the local body for the project,” said Kumar. To prevent the flow of toxic ash mixed with rainwater downstream of Chithrapuzha River, two bunds will be constructed at the plant site.

CORP SEEKS K1.4 CRORE

