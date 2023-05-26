Kochi Corporation responsible for solving garbage issue: Former judge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Corporation, which is responsible for waste management in the city and collects taxes, has the responsibility of resolving the issue of piled-up garbage and the resulting plight of residents, retired High Court judge Justice P K Shamsudeen said on Thursday.

Speaking after inaugurating the third-day tour of the ‘Nagaram Niranju Samaram’ vehicle rally campaign led by DCC President Mohammad Shiyas, Shamsudeen expressed his disappointment with the current state of waste disposal in the city and highlighted the negative impact it has on people’s lives, leading to potential outbreaks of epidemics.

“Kochi Corporation, which is bound to solve this waste disposal issue has completely failed to resolve the issue. Instead of handling the issue with extreme vigilance and practical intelligence, it seems the corporation has mismanaged the issue, and indulged in nepotism and corruption in the waste treatment projects. The city corporation has failed to address the Brahmapuram issue effectively,” he added.

The fourth-day tour of the campaign will be inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden at Devankulangara junction on Friday. The valedictory session will be inaugurated by MLA T J Vinodh at Ponnurunni junction at 7 pm.

KOCHI: Kochi Corporation, which is responsible for waste management in the city and collects taxes, has the responsibility of resolving the issue of piled-up garbage and the resulting plight of residents, retired High Court judge Justice P K Shamsudeen said on Thursday. Speaking after inaugurating the third-day tour of the ‘Nagaram Niranju Samaram’ vehicle rally campaign led by DCC President Mohammad Shiyas, Shamsudeen expressed his disappointment with the current state of waste disposal in the city and highlighted the negative impact it has on people’s lives, leading to potential outbreaks of epidemics. “Kochi Corporation, which is bound to solve this waste disposal issue has completely failed to resolve the issue. Instead of handling the issue with extreme vigilance and practical intelligence, it seems the corporation has mismanaged the issue, and indulged in nepotism and corruption in the waste treatment projects. The city corporation has failed to address the Brahmapuram issue effectively,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The fourth-day tour of the campaign will be inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden at Devankulangara junction on Friday. The valedictory session will be inaugurated by MLA T J Vinodh at Ponnurunni junction at 7 pm.