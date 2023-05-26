Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Corporation responsible for solving garbage issue: Former judge

The fourth-day tour of the campaign will be inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden at Devankulangara junction on Friday.

Published: 26th May 2023 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2023 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Corporation building

Kochi Corporation building (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Corporation, which is responsible for waste management in the city and collects taxes, has the responsibility of resolving the issue of piled-up garbage and the resulting plight of residents, retired High Court judge Justice P K Shamsudeen said on Thursday. 

Speaking after inaugurating the third-day tour of the ‘Nagaram Niranju Samaram’ vehicle rally campaign led by DCC President Mohammad Shiyas, Shamsudeen expressed his disappointment with the current state of waste disposal in the city and highlighted the negative impact it has on people’s lives, leading to potential outbreaks of epidemics.

“Kochi Corporation, which is bound to solve this waste disposal issue has completely failed to resolve the issue. Instead of handling the issue with extreme vigilance and practical intelligence, it seems the corporation has mismanaged the issue, and indulged in nepotism and corruption in the waste treatment projects. The city corporation has failed to address the Brahmapuram issue effectively,” he added.

The fourth-day tour of the campaign will be inaugurated by MP Hibi Eden at Devankulangara junction on Friday. The valedictory session will be inaugurated by MLA T J Vinodh at Ponnurunni junction at 7 pm. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Corporation waste management
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp