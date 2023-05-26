Plumbum, philtrum and some sodom apples  

S Neeraj Krishna By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Last weekend, Dictionary.com launched a “word party” to mark the website’s 28th birthday. Wordists, obviously, rejoiced. Any time is a good time to celebrate words, isn’t it?

“Words make us laugh and wonder,” said the dictionary’s senior editorial director John Kelly, ahead of the “dictionary week” bash.

“They inspire and confound us. They can even change our lives. Words are a big mood!”

Oh yes, they are. And for those who love words, the dictionary is often the favourite book to delve into.

One of my mentors used to remark that the dictionary was the best bedtime book he had ever come across.

American comedian Steven Wright’s pithy statement says it all: “I was reading the dictionary. I thought it was a poem about everything.”

The word “dictionary” comes from the Latin word “dictio”, which means “speech” or “utterance”. The history of English dictionaries is a long and winding one. The first English dictionary was published in 1604, and it was a far cry from the comprehensive works we have today.

The book, named A Table Alphabeticall, was written by Robert Cawdrey and contained just over 3,000 words. It was intended for the layman, written in simple language.

The next major development in the history of English dictionaries came in 1755, with the publication of Samuel Johnson’s A Dictionary of the English Language. It was a massive undertaking;which took him nine years to complete.

Johnson’s dictionary contained over 40,000 words, and it was the first English dictionary to include definitions for every word. It remains one of the most important works of lexicography ever published. In the 19th century, a number of new English dictionaries were published, including Noah Webster’s An American Dictionary of the English Language (1828) and James Murray’s Oxford English Dictionary (1884).

Webster’s dictionary was the first to be written specifically for an American audience, and it included many words and phrases that were not found in British dictionaries. Murray’s dictionary was a monumental work – it took over 70 years to complete.

In the 20th century, the development of electronic computers led to the creation of new types of dictionaries. Dictionary.com emerged as a quick online go-to. We also have the Urban Dictionary, which helps one decipher the latest slang lingo.

Besides meanings of words, dictionaries these days offer etymology and interesting trivia. For instance, I got to learn the word trivia had a Roman connection, thanks to Merriam-Webster, which is arguably the most engaging dictionary of our times.

“In ancient Rome, a trivium was an intersection of three roads (tri, “three” + vium, road),” explains a post by the dictionary. “According to the Romans, when people met at a trivium, they would discuss trivialis (“inconsequential things”) - which eventually helped give trivia its modern meaning.”

Another amusing nugget I came across was the root of the word ‘plumber’ (the ‘b’ is silent). In ancient times, lead was the most common material used for pipes and other plumbing fixtures. Those who paid attention in their high school chemistry classes would remember the periodic table name of lead – the Latin word “plumbum”.

Thus, people who worked with lead were called plumbers. Similar is the story of the word ‘aplomb’, which can mean confidence, self-assurance, poise or coolness. It comes from the French usage “à plomb”, which means “perpendicularly” or “plumb”.

And that can be traced back to the plumb line, which is a weight (mostly lead in olden times) hung on a string, used to determine vertical alignment. You would have seen masons use them at construction sites. The same funda applies to ‘plumb’ LBW in cricket.

Always remember the rule, the latter is generally silent in words that end in ‘mb’ – lamb, thumb, bomb, tomb, etc.

Though a little stiff, the Oxford dictionary, too, keeps throwing up amusing words on their social media handles. ‘Sodom apple’ is a term figuratively used for something which does not live up to expectations.

The dictionary explains that it traces back to a “fruit which, according to legend, appears tempting but dissolves into smoke and ashes when grasped”.

The birthday star is catching up as well. It informed me about quidnuncs, or people who are “eager to know the latest news and gossip”.

“In Latin, quidnunc means ‘what now?’ English wh- often corresponds to Latin qu-, which is how English what, who, and when are related to their Latin translations quid, quis, and quand. Nunc is one of two Latin words for “now’. Quidnunc was first recorded in English at the turn of the 18th century,” Dictionary.com explains.

Of the numerous dictionary options available these days, personally, I am a fan of Merriam-Webster. It’s arguably the most engaging, exciting one, often going beyond the periphery of word definitions. It is, in fact, is a great destination to unwind, offering light reads when one is not in a mood for heavy stuff.

Okay, time for me to go on a word trip. Leaving you with ‘Words for Things You Didn’t Know Have Names’, courtesy Merriam-Webster. Have an enlightening week ahead.

Philtrum: “the vertical groove on the median line of the upper lip” (“In Greek, the primary meaning of philtrum is “love potion” - which suggests that seductive powers were attributed to this facial feature.”)

Ferrule: “the protective point or knob on the far end of an umbrella”

Aglet: “the tag covering the ends of a lace or point; the reinforcement at the end of a shoelace”

Punt: “an indentation at the bottom of a molded glass bottle”

Lunule : “a crescent-shaped body part or marking (such as the whitish mark at the base of a fingernail)”

Tittle: “the dot over i or j”

Glabella: “the smooth prominence of the forehead between the eyebrows”

Muntin: “a strip separating panes of glass in a window sash” (“Named for the way it sticks up from the window, muntin comes from the French monter, ‘to rise’.”)

Lemniscate: “the infinity symbol” (or more precisely, “a figure-eight shaped curve whose equation in polar coordinates is 2=a2 cos 2 or 2=a2 sin 2”)

Fourchette: “the strip or shaped piece used for the sides of the fingers of a glove”

Poltophagy: “thorough chewing of food until it becomes like porridge”

Dedicated to my editor-in-charge at home – levament: “The comfort which one hath of his wife”

