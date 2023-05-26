‘Rising drug menace among cops’ children a cause for concern’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi City Police Commissioner K Sethuraman on Thursday said that growing drug abuse among children of police officials is a matter of concern. He was addressing Kerala Police Officers’ Association 33rd state convention at Angamaly.

Sethuraman said it’s disheartening that the children of several policemen are falling prey to drugs. “We know a child of our colleague in Thiruvananthapuram who became addicted to drugs and was killed. So we should check how these incidents happen in police quarters. Children of all police officers in all ranks are becoming addicted to drugs. Two sons of an SP-ranked officer became drug addicts. That led to issues in his family. So we should take the matter more seriously,” he said.

Though the situation is comparatively better in Kerala, the time has come for the police to tackle the increasing drug menace in society.

“The drug abuse in Kerala is below the national average. When the national average is around 2.5 per cent, it is only 1.2 per cent in Kerala. In comparison, drug abuse is around 12 per cent in Punjab where many youngsters are addicted to drugs. The same is the situation in northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh. The narcotic substances mostly abused here are ganja and MDMA which are comparatively less addictive. While other states have a large number of cocaine and heroin abuse cases. Though the situation is not alarming here, we should actively work against drug abuse because there is a possibility of narcotic cases rising further,” he said.

Sethuraman said police staff strength is not a major issue in Kerala. He said he had studied the issue. It was found that instead of increasing the number of police stations, what is needed is increasing the strength of the police force.

He cited the example of Dubai. It has a population of 30 lakh but there are only five police stations there. He also cited the example of Dallas city which has the same population as Kochi city. The crime rate in Dallas is very high compared to Kochi. When each police official in Kochi has to investigate six or seven cases per year, the average number of cases probed by each police officer in Dallas is more than 100.

“The difference is that all police officers are in the field there while here more persons are engaged in station duties like station keeping, postal work and copying. Some works are not useful for the public. In each police station, around 30 officials are deployed for office management works thereby creating a dearth of officers for case investigation and law enforcement activities,” he said.

He opined that corruption in police departments is less compared to other government departments.

Revenue Minister K Rajan said that serious initiatives will be taken to contain corruption in Revenue Department. “No official would be allowed to serve an office for more than three years. A toll-free number would be started for the public to report corruption,” he said.

Startling facts

Sons of some high-ranking officers drug addicts

Most abused narcotic substances in Kerala are ganja and MDMA

Drug abuse in Kerala below national average

