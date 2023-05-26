Thumboormuzhy model to tackle waste issue at Kochi Marine Drive

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the discontinuation of waste collection services by the Kochi corporation, Marine Drive, a public hang-out spot in Kochi, has unfortunately turned into a dumping ground. Shops in the vicinity have resorted to piling up plastic and biowaste, creating an unsightly scene. The entrance of this renowned tourist destination has become a site for accumulated waste, with black garbage bags piling up. This situation has raised significant concerns regarding possible health hazards, particularly considering the upcoming monsoon season.

This neglect by the local authorities and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) prompted criticism from social activist Ranjith Thampy, who questioned the government’s commitment to the renowned Kerala Model and the state’s reputation as ‘God’s Own Country.’

“The tourism minister is busy promoting Kerala tourism. He should say something about the waste lying in Kerala’s most popular tourist destination, Marine Drive, for the past two months. Kochi corporation and GCDA are least bothered and not interested in removing it, even after repeated reminders,” Thampy said.

Fortunately, after nearly two months, GCDA, Kochi corporation, and the vendors reached an agreement to address the waste issue. A GCDA official explained that previously corporation used to handle waste collection from the vendors at Marine Drive.

However, following a fire accident at Brahamapuram, the local authorities decided to discontinue waste collection and urged the waste generators to engage a private agency for waste management. Due to initial confusion, there was a delay in resolving the matter, but they have now reached an agreement with a Suchitwa Mission-approved agency to promptly collect and remove the waste.

“GCDA has assigned the agency with the task of removing the current waste accumulation on a one-time basis. However, for a long-term and sustainable solution, we are planning to implement the Thumboormuzhy model of waste management,” the official stated. “The vendors have been given clear instructions to segregate biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. The private agency will collect biodegradable waste at a rate of `5 per kg and non-biodegradable waste, including plastic, at a rate of `7 per kg. Once the Thumboormuzhy waste management plant is established, the private agency will solely focus on collecting plastic waste from the vendors,” the official further explained.

GCDA officials are currently working on estimating the total waste generated and determining the cost of installing the waste treatment plant. This comprehensive assessment will contribute to finding a long-term and sustainable solution to manage waste effectively.

KOCHI: Following the discontinuation of waste collection services by the Kochi corporation, Marine Drive, a public hang-out spot in Kochi, has unfortunately turned into a dumping ground. Shops in the vicinity have resorted to piling up plastic and biowaste, creating an unsightly scene. The entrance of this renowned tourist destination has become a site for accumulated waste, with black garbage bags piling up. This situation has raised significant concerns regarding possible health hazards, particularly considering the upcoming monsoon season. This neglect by the local authorities and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) prompted criticism from social activist Ranjith Thampy, who questioned the government’s commitment to the renowned Kerala Model and the state’s reputation as ‘God’s Own Country.’ “The tourism minister is busy promoting Kerala tourism. He should say something about the waste lying in Kerala’s most popular tourist destination, Marine Drive, for the past two months. Kochi corporation and GCDA are least bothered and not interested in removing it, even after repeated reminders,” Thampy said. Fortunately, after nearly two months, GCDA, Kochi corporation, and the vendors reached an agreement to address the waste issue. A GCDA official explained that previously corporation used to handle waste collection from the vendors at Marine Drive.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, following a fire accident at Brahamapuram, the local authorities decided to discontinue waste collection and urged the waste generators to engage a private agency for waste management. Due to initial confusion, there was a delay in resolving the matter, but they have now reached an agreement with a Suchitwa Mission-approved agency to promptly collect and remove the waste. “GCDA has assigned the agency with the task of removing the current waste accumulation on a one-time basis. However, for a long-term and sustainable solution, we are planning to implement the Thumboormuzhy model of waste management,” the official stated. “The vendors have been given clear instructions to segregate biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. The private agency will collect biodegradable waste at a rate of `5 per kg and non-biodegradable waste, including plastic, at a rate of `7 per kg. Once the Thumboormuzhy waste management plant is established, the private agency will solely focus on collecting plastic waste from the vendors,” the official further explained. GCDA officials are currently working on estimating the total waste generated and determining the cost of installing the waste treatment plant. This comprehensive assessment will contribute to finding a long-term and sustainable solution to manage waste effectively.