Home Cities Kochi

Andrews Thazhath seeks support to reopen Basilica in Kochi

Provoked by this celebration some faithful went to the sanctuary and stopped it by pulling the altar to the side.

Published: 28th May 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

People offer prayers at Catholic Church. (EPS | Naveen Kumar)

Image used for representational purposes only(EPS | Naveen Kumar)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Refuting allegations that he is responsible for the closure of Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, apostolic administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazhath on Saturday sought the cooperation of the vicar and parishioners to reopen the Basilica and celebrate the holy mass in a legitimate way. However, he clarified that holy mass can be celebrated only in the uniform mode approved by the Synod.  

After the Basilica was opened before Christmas 2022 at the request of the administrator. Since the vicar was not ready to celebrate holy mass as decided by Church authorities, the key of the Basilica was given to the newly appointed administrator who was ready to celebrate holy mass as per the norms. But some people, including priests, occupied the Basilica and started continuous celebration of holy mass on December 23 and 24 which was in violation of the laws of the Church.

Provoked by this celebration some faithful went to the sanctuary and stopped it by pulling the altar to the side. Police intervened and evicted people from the Basilica. Later representatives of the two groups approached the police. Andrews Thazhath came to know about the closure of Basilica only later. Therefore the allegation that the administrator is responsible for the closur is totally false, said the statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andrews Thazhath St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp