Andrews Thazhath seeks support to reopen Basilica in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Refuting allegations that he is responsible for the closure of Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, apostolic administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazhath on Saturday sought the cooperation of the vicar and parishioners to reopen the Basilica and celebrate the holy mass in a legitimate way. However, he clarified that holy mass can be celebrated only in the uniform mode approved by the Synod.

After the Basilica was opened before Christmas 2022 at the request of the administrator. Since the vicar was not ready to celebrate holy mass as decided by Church authorities, the key of the Basilica was given to the newly appointed administrator who was ready to celebrate holy mass as per the norms. But some people, including priests, occupied the Basilica and started continuous celebration of holy mass on December 23 and 24 which was in violation of the laws of the Church.

Provoked by this celebration some faithful went to the sanctuary and stopped it by pulling the altar to the side. Police intervened and evicted people from the Basilica. Later representatives of the two groups approached the police. Andrews Thazhath came to know about the closure of Basilica only later. Therefore the allegation that the administrator is responsible for the closur is totally false, said the statement.

KOCHI: Refuting allegations that he is responsible for the closure of Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, apostolic administrator Archbishop Andrews Thazhath on Saturday sought the cooperation of the vicar and parishioners to reopen the Basilica and celebrate the holy mass in a legitimate way. However, he clarified that holy mass can be celebrated only in the uniform mode approved by the Synod. After the Basilica was opened before Christmas 2022 at the request of the administrator. Since the vicar was not ready to celebrate holy mass as decided by Church authorities, the key of the Basilica was given to the newly appointed administrator who was ready to celebrate holy mass as per the norms. But some people, including priests, occupied the Basilica and started continuous celebration of holy mass on December 23 and 24 which was in violation of the laws of the Church. Provoked by this celebration some faithful went to the sanctuary and stopped it by pulling the altar to the side. Police intervened and evicted people from the Basilica. Later representatives of the two groups approached the police. Andrews Thazhath came to know about the closure of Basilica only later. Therefore the allegation that the administrator is responsible for the closur is totally false, said the statement.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });