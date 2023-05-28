Home Cities Kochi

Covid could not defeat our healthcare system: Kerala CM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the 20th-anniversary celebrations of the Lisie Heart Institute in Kochi. The occasion also marked the completion of 1 lakh heart procedures at the institute.  

“Lisie has become an important institution for heart care in Kerala in the past 20 years. The hospital offers advanced treatment at an affordable rate for patients,” said Pinarayi. He also said the healthcare sector in Kerala has developed a lot over the years. 

“Many nations were unable to fight against Covid and its consequences. However, the pandemic could not defeat our state’s better facilities, infrastructure and healthcare system.  The activities of the government, private and cooperative hospitals can make the health sector in the state the best,” the chief minister said. 
At the event, the hospital also announced its new project ‘Snehaadharam’. 

Under the project, those patients who are recommended by various specialists at the Lisie hospital, will be provided treatments and surgeries free of cost. The hospital management has allocated `2 crore for the project.  

Industries Minister P Rajeeve, MP Hibi Eden, Union Minister V Muraleedharan, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, Bishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, and the directors of the Lisie Hospital spoke at the event. Eight staff members, who are working with the Heart Institute since its beginning, were also awarded at the event. The heart institute started functioning in 2003 under the leadership of Dr Rony Mathew Kadavil and Dr Jose Chacko Periyapuram. 

