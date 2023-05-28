Home Cities Kochi

‘Kochi Corporation declared war on city by not removing garbage’

The Congress leader alleged that the credit for turning the city into a garbage hub goes to Mayor M Anil Kumar. 

A motorist rides past Convent Road where bags of garbage were kept unattended (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: By not disposing of the garbage timely, the Kochi Corporation has declared war against the city’s residents, alleged V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition. “The corporation has put lakhs of residents, who are already experiencing a severe shortage of space, in trouble with the decentralised waste treatment project. The waste returns to Kochi, like the rogue tusker Arikombam, as the authorities don’t know where it will be treated,” Satheesan added.

He was speaking after inaugurating the fifth-day tour of ‘Nagaram Niranju Samaram’, a vehicle campaign led by DCC president Mohammed Shiyas against the failure of the city corporation in mitigating the waste crisis.

“Instead of its heritage and culture, Kochi is now gaining the world’s attention for its garbage heaps,” Satheesan said.

“The CPM-backed waste mafia, which levies huge amounts of money on the public for collecting the garbage, has been doing corruption of crores under cover of private companies. The Brahmapuram inferno, a man-made disaster, has revealed that whatever corruption takes place in Kerala, it ends up with the accomplices of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan,” Satheesan added. MLAs Anwar Sadath, T J Vinodh, Uma Thomas and other leaders spoke.

