Zero tolerance towards corruption: CM Pinarayi

The CM lauded the state police force and said it has maintained peace and tranquillity despite the efforts of communal elements to create violence.”

Published: 28th May 2023 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Despite the efforts of the state government to weed out corruption, it would not be able to say that government service is completely free of corruption because of the presence of certain people who are still unable to change with the times, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. 

“Kerala is proud to have the distinction of being the least corrupt state in the country. But we cannot say that our government service is completely free of corruption since certain people are still unable to change with the times. Such people are there in all services. We will not tolerate such people in any manner,” the CM said. He was speaking after inaugurating the state conference of the Kerala Police Officers Association at Angamaly on Saturday.

“Kerala is the least corrupt state in the country. However, we should aim higher to become a corruption-free state. The officials who make obstacles to these efforts will not be tolerated and they will be brought to justice,” Pinarayi said. “Officials should oppose those corrupt elements in service and inform such malpractice to higher authorities. That should be considered as a responsibility,” he added.

The CM lauded the state police force and said it has maintained peace and tranquillity despite the efforts of communal elements to create violence.”When compared to other states, Kerala is a peaceful place. A peaceful atmosphere prevails here. Communal violence and loss of life are happening in many places but no such incidents will take place here. That is because we have a strong secular society. The police are on their guard against these communal forces,” he said.

Anti-social elements try to attack the police often, but the force have exercised maximum restraint instead of getting provoked. The chief minister also praised the state police for tackling cyber crimes. He further said the fight against the drug mafia is one of the areas where strong actions of the police are required. Kerala Police Officers Association president R Prasanth presided over. MLA Roji M John, state police chief Anil Kant, ADGP K Padmakumar, Ernakulam rural district police chief Vivek Kumar and others spoke on the occasion.

