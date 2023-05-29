Home Cities Kochi

Combing operation by Kerala police leads to many arrests

Published: 29th May 2023

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Ernakulam Rural Police carried out a special combing operation to nab people indulging in anti-social and criminal activities, leading to numerous arrests and registration of cases, on Saturday and Sunday. As many as 581 cases were registered for traffic violations, rash and negligent driving and drunken driving. 

Similarly, 128 cases were registered for the possession of narcotic substances, illicit liquor and banned tobacco products. A total of 13 cases were registered for illegal extraction and smuggling of river sand. 
The police also arrested 61 people who were absconding in various criminal cases. 

Steps were initiated against 15 people under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act (KAAPA) while five persons were arrested for dumping waste in public spaces. The officials also carried out inspections at lodges, trains and places where explosives are stocked. 

The police personnel from five police divisions, comprising 34 police stations under the Ernakulam Rural Police district, were part of the combing operation. 



