Kochi man duped of Rs 1.9 lakh after trying to buy liquor online

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It was a hard lesson for a Kochi man who took the online route to buy booze, only to realise that he had been cheated by cyber fraudsters. The police investigation into the case has revealed the existence of several fake websites offering door delivery of liquor in the state, even though neither Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) nor Consumerfed has an online marketplace.

The incident took place on March 18 this year and Kochi cyber police registered a case based on the complaint of the Ravipuram native last week. According to officers, the victim was unaware that liquor is not sold online in Kerala.

He had heard about online services provided by Bevco which are for booking of liquor with delivery to be taken from shops. “The victim searched for online delivery of liquor on Google. He found a website with a contact number offering the service. When he got in touch, he was provided with a list of liquor brands to select from. He was also told to pay for the service in advance,” an officer said.

The victim then proceeded to disclose his credit card number and one-time password (OTP) received on his mobile number. “Within minutes, around Rs 1.89 lakh was diverted. By the time the victim realised he had been duped, the number was out of reach,” the officer said.

Police have registered a case of cheating and impersonation. “Of the several fake websites offering delivery of liquor in the state, many ask for a login. Apart from swindling money, they are also a medium for phishing scams. As far as this victim is concerned, we suspect his credit card was used for online purchases,” the officer said.

Kochi and Ernakulam Rural cyber police have been receiving numerous complaints of people being cheated using fake websites offering specific services that pop up during an online search. Earlier this month, a man lost money after he contacted a number for a mobile phone servicing facility. In another case, an NRI from Kochi was deceived after contacting a phone number found after searching for the customer care of a leading bank.

“People should know that there are several websites created by fraudsters and the numbers given on these websites pop up when searching for contact numbers for any service-related purpose. Always use numbers given on official websites. Also, it should be ensured that a website is original as fraudsters are copying and even creating look-alike websites for their activities,” he said.

