Lalithakala Akademi’s mega art expo in Kochi on May 29

At the function, Lalithakala Akademi’s fellowships for 2022-23 and State Visual Arts Awards will be presented to the winners by Culture Affairs Minister Saji Cherian.

Published: 29th May 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:   A state-level Visual Arts Exhibition organised by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi will begin in Kochi on Monday. Industries Minister P Rajeeve will inaugurate the expo at a function to be held at 5pm at Ernakulam Durbar Hall Ground. At the function, Lalithakala Akademi’s fellowships for 2022-23 and State Visual Arts Awards will be presented to the winners by Culture Affairs Minister Saji Cherian.

A total of 374 works by 271 artists will be on display at the exhibition spread over four venues. The shows will be held at Ernakulam Durbar Hall Art Centre, Fort Kochi Pepper House, Kozhikode Akademi Art Gallery and Kayamkulam Shankar Memorial National Cartoon Museum and Art Gallery. The works were selected by an eminent jury from 3,519 works by 861 artists.

At the inaugural ceremony, Artist Namboothiri will be honoured by Saji Cherian. The Akademi fellowships will be presented to Malayali artists Prabhavathi Meppayil and Shibu Natesan. Prabhavathi Meppayil is based in Bengaluru while Shibu Natesan has been practising in Vadodara and London. Both have participated in many international art exhibitions. 

The 51st State Visual Arts Awards will be presented to Ameen Khaleel, Prakasan K S, Shan K R, Sreeja Pallam and Sreenath K S (Painting, Sculpture, New Media, Drawing); Anu John David (Photography); and K Unnikrishnan (Cartoon).

In connection with the ceremony, RLV Vijayakrishnan and his troupe will perform a ‘panchari melam’ at 4pm followed by a music programme by Shanka Tribe at 6pm. The show will conclude on June 28.

