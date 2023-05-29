Theft investigation unravels sexual abuse and blackmail; two arrested in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mulavukad police on Sunday claimed to have cracked a case that started as a compliant of theft lodged by a couple and went on to reveal the involvement of two persons who sexually assaulted and then blackmailed the complainants’ daughter. Officers arrested Tahir, 21, of Sulthan Bathery, and Ashin Thomas, 25, of Taliparamba.

The couple first approached police over some ornaments that had gone missing from their home. After ruling out theft, officers questioned their daughter, who revealed her ordeal. “The victim used to regularly visit Marine Drive after school time. During one such visit, she was approached by Tahir, who introduced himself as Vishnu. A friendship was struck. They chatted frequently on social media platforms and ended up being linked romantically. Tahir then went on to sexually abuse the victim near Marine Drive repeatedly,” an officer said.

Later, Tahir and Ashin threatened to reveal the sexual harassment on social media and demanded hush money. The victim started handing over gold ornaments that she stole from her parents to the duo.

“We tracked down Tahir, who had absconded from Wayanad. During the interrogation, he revealed details of his accomplice. On the instruction of the police, Tahir asked Ashin to meet him at a location near the Kerala High Court. Though Ashin reached the spot at the agreed time, he spotted the police and attempted to flee. However, we chased him down,” the officer said.

Police suspect more girls to have fallen victim to the duo. “These include minors. We are investigating the matter. Both are drug abusers and they took to crime to fund their habit and an expensive lifestyle,” the officer added.

The duo were produced before court and remanded to judicial custody. Police have decided to record the statements of more persons after examining their mobile phones and social media accounts. They also suspect the involvement of more persons. The custody of the accused will be sought to launch a detailed probe.

KOCHI: Mulavukad police on Sunday claimed to have cracked a case that started as a compliant of theft lodged by a couple and went on to reveal the involvement of two persons who sexually assaulted and then blackmailed the complainants’ daughter. Officers arrested Tahir, 21, of Sulthan Bathery, and Ashin Thomas, 25, of Taliparamba. The couple first approached police over some ornaments that had gone missing from their home. After ruling out theft, officers questioned their daughter, who revealed her ordeal. “The victim used to regularly visit Marine Drive after school time. During one such visit, she was approached by Tahir, who introduced himself as Vishnu. A friendship was struck. They chatted frequently on social media platforms and ended up being linked romantically. Tahir then went on to sexually abuse the victim near Marine Drive repeatedly,” an officer said. Later, Tahir and Ashin threatened to reveal the sexual harassment on social media and demanded hush money. The victim started handing over gold ornaments that she stole from her parents to the duo. “We tracked down Tahir, who had absconded from Wayanad. During the interrogation, he revealed details of his accomplice. On the instruction of the police, Tahir asked Ashin to meet him at a location near the Kerala High Court. Though Ashin reached the spot at the agreed time, he spotted the police and attempted to flee. However, we chased him down,” the officer said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Police suspect more girls to have fallen victim to the duo. “These include minors. We are investigating the matter. Both are drug abusers and they took to crime to fund their habit and an expensive lifestyle,” the officer added. The duo were produced before court and remanded to judicial custody. Police have decided to record the statements of more persons after examining their mobile phones and social media accounts. They also suspect the involvement of more persons. The custody of the accused will be sought to launch a detailed probe.