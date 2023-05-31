Clash inside Dubai-Kochi Air India Express flight; Kerala police take two into custody

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nedumbassery police on Sunday took two persons into custody for fighting inside Air India Express flight. Police registered a case against Rinson Thomas, 33, of Porathyssery, Thrissur and Krishad, 33, of Alamkodu, Malappuram.

The incident took place in Dubai-Kochi Air India Express which started from Dubai on Saturday night and reached Nedumbassery airport in the wee hours of Sunday. According to police, the accused clashed inside the flight, creating havoc.

The duo did not pacify even after the intervention of the flight crew. After deboarding the flight at the Nedumbassery airport, Air India Express ground staff reported the matter to the police on receiving information from the pilot of the flight.

Police who reached the airport took the duo into custody and shifted them to Nedumbassery police station. They were released on bail after registering a case under various sections of the IPC and Aircraft Act.

KOCHI: Nedumbassery police on Sunday took two persons into custody for fighting inside Air India Express flight. Police registered a case against Rinson Thomas, 33, of Porathyssery, Thrissur and Krishad, 33, of Alamkodu, Malappuram. The incident took place in Dubai-Kochi Air India Express which started from Dubai on Saturday night and reached Nedumbassery airport in the wee hours of Sunday. According to police, the accused clashed inside the flight, creating havoc. The duo did not pacify even after the intervention of the flight crew. After deboarding the flight at the Nedumbassery airport, Air India Express ground staff reported the matter to the police on receiving information from the pilot of the flight.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Police who reached the airport took the duo into custody and shifted them to Nedumbassery police station. They were released on bail after registering a case under various sections of the IPC and Aircraft Act.