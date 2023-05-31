Kochi Corporation ends contract with Zonta, asks govt to blacklist firm

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Corporation on Tuesday terminated its contract with Bengaluru-based Zonta Infratech Pvt Ltd and decided to recommend to the Kerala Government to blacklist the firm that was entrusted with biomining, capping and setting up a waste-to-energy plant at Brahmapuram.

The decision follows the fire outbreak at the waste dumping yard on March 2, which lasted 12 days, putting the LDF-ruled corporation in an embarrassing situation.

Mayor M Anilkumar informed the special council meeting that neither the government nor the corporation has ever tried to help or protect Zonta. “The contract with Zonta was terminated in view of the firm’s failure in waste management at Brahmapuram. A fresh tender will be floated to carry out biomining work at the risk and cost of Zonta,” said the mayor.

Meanwhile, opposition councillors said that the entire cost of containing the fire at Brahmapuram should be borne by the Kerala Government, which had entrusted the KSIDC with the tendering of biomining work under the District Disaster Management Authority Act. The council also decided to entrust three private agencies with the collection of biowaste from the corporation limits. Though the opposition councillors and health standing committee chairman, T K Ashraf, expressed their dissent, the mayor said that the corporation has no place to treat biowaste as of now. “The existing windrow compost plant at Brahmapuram does not have a licence from the Kerala Pollution Control Board to operate, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)-proposed bio-CNG plant will take at least a year to implement,” said Anilkumar.

“Therefore, from June 1, 2023, three firms --AGSO Agro Soldier Pvt Ltd, Tech Farm India, and Keerthi Pit Composting and Pigfarm will collect biowaste from the corporation limits. A list of below poverty line families in each division should be prepared by the councillors so that they can be given subsidy to pay user fee for waste collection,” he added.

It was also decided to request the government to set up another 100-tonne TPT in addition to BPCL’s Bio-CNG plant in the city.

The council also decided to implement measures recommended by the Pollution Control Board and district administration to prevent seepage of burnt ash into nearby water bodies ahead of the onset of monsoon. The order states that the waste heap should be covered using properly weighed-down tarpaulin sheets, and bunds should be constructed to prevent the flow of toxic ash mixed with rainwater into the water bodies.

It was also decided to set up a 20-tonne biomedical waste processing plant, and float tenders for the same. Meanwhile, the civic body will depend on government-approved Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd at Ambalamedu to treat bio-medical waste, including sanitary pads and diapers.

