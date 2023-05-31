Home Cities Kochi

Rural police form school protection groups to ensure safety of students in Kochi

The police have completed the inspection of school vehicles jointly with the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD).  

Published: 31st May 2023 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2023 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With the new academic year starting from June 1, the Ernakulam Rural district police have decided to form school protection groups (SPG) to ensure the safety of the students. This was conveyed by district police chief Vivek Kumar. These groups will be entrusted with the responsibility of undertaking traffic regulations in front of school and collecting information regarding the sale of narcotics substances, pan masala, tobacco products, alcoholic beverages and obscene publications, he said. This information should be passed on to the authorities concerned.  

“They will also be tracking the movement of students to identify those playing truant and loitering around even after school hours. These groups will also monitor strangers trying to befriend children to exploit them and check if they are being used for illegal or immoral activities,” the police chief said. 

A school protection group will have the head of the institution, a PTA president, a Station House Officer (SHO), a police officer, a ward member or councillor, a school leader, parents, two teachers, a local trader and an autorickshaw driver as its members. 

The police have completed the inspection of school vehicles jointly with the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD).  “Information on drivers of vehicles transporting children will be prepared and kept at the station. Strict action will be taken against drug dealers, said the police chief. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
School protection group
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp