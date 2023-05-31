Rural police form school protection groups to ensure safety of students in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the new academic year starting from June 1, the Ernakulam Rural district police have decided to form school protection groups (SPG) to ensure the safety of the students. This was conveyed by district police chief Vivek Kumar. These groups will be entrusted with the responsibility of undertaking traffic regulations in front of school and collecting information regarding the sale of narcotics substances, pan masala, tobacco products, alcoholic beverages and obscene publications, he said. This information should be passed on to the authorities concerned.

“They will also be tracking the movement of students to identify those playing truant and loitering around even after school hours. These groups will also monitor strangers trying to befriend children to exploit them and check if they are being used for illegal or immoral activities,” the police chief said.

A school protection group will have the head of the institution, a PTA president, a Station House Officer (SHO), a police officer, a ward member or councillor, a school leader, parents, two teachers, a local trader and an autorickshaw driver as its members.

The police have completed the inspection of school vehicles jointly with the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD). “Information on drivers of vehicles transporting children will be prepared and kept at the station. Strict action will be taken against drug dealers, said the police chief.

