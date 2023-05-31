The magnificent 'Gemini Circus' in Kochi 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Circus has long been a source of entertainment for the common people in India. Though modern entertainment options have occupied people’s attention, the circus continues to hold a magical charm. It is a fascinating world of dance, music and death-defying acrobatics.

Families have been thronging the Gemini Circus camp at North Paravur this summer to witness the vibrant performances. It was heartening to see enthusiastic kids abandoning their mobile phones and cheering the flying trapeze artists.

The ban on using wild animals for entertainment and performance by children has seemingly taken some sheen away from the circus. However, the circus firms are trying to compensate by making the show even more colourful. The glittering lights, the flying ring dance where the performers act like angels, the ring balance, jugglery, and the cycle balance act by girls continue to captivate the audience.

Still, the restrictions on recruiting children have made it tough for circus companies to groom talents. If artists from Thalassery were the stars at the circus show a decade ago, not a single Malayali artist remains in Gemini Circus now.

“It is very difficult to get circus artists now. We are recruiting performers from Rajasthan, Assam and Nepal. Before Covid, we used to bring artists from Russia and Mexico. But they are too expensive. Now we have artists from Ethiopia and Kenya,” said Lakshman Chakiyath, coordinator of Gemini Circus. “At one time, Kannur artists training in Kalari and Yoga used to join the circus. They used to perform daredevil acrobatics, which brought distinction to the art. But now the entertainment media has captivated the youngsters, and nobody is willing to join the circus,” he said.

“Life is dreary behind the curtains. It is tough to pack, travel, unpack and set up the circus camp. Life is restricted to a small tent. But we live like a family. We share our emotions and dedicate our life to entertaining the public. The crowd’s appreciation is our greatest earning,” said an artist.

KOCHI: Circus has long been a source of entertainment for the common people in India. Though modern entertainment options have occupied people’s attention, the circus continues to hold a magical charm. It is a fascinating world of dance, music and death-defying acrobatics. Families have been thronging the Gemini Circus camp at North Paravur this summer to witness the vibrant performances. It was heartening to see enthusiastic kids abandoning their mobile phones and cheering the flying trapeze artists. The ban on using wild animals for entertainment and performance by children has seemingly taken some sheen away from the circus. However, the circus firms are trying to compensate by making the show even more colourful. The glittering lights, the flying ring dance where the performers act like angels, the ring balance, jugglery, and the cycle balance act by girls continue to captivate the audience.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Still, the restrictions on recruiting children have made it tough for circus companies to groom talents. If artists from Thalassery were the stars at the circus show a decade ago, not a single Malayali artist remains in Gemini Circus now. “It is very difficult to get circus artists now. We are recruiting performers from Rajasthan, Assam and Nepal. Before Covid, we used to bring artists from Russia and Mexico. But they are too expensive. Now we have artists from Ethiopia and Kenya,” said Lakshman Chakiyath, coordinator of Gemini Circus. “At one time, Kannur artists training in Kalari and Yoga used to join the circus. They used to perform daredevil acrobatics, which brought distinction to the art. But now the entertainment media has captivated the youngsters, and nobody is willing to join the circus,” he said. “Life is dreary behind the curtains. It is tough to pack, travel, unpack and set up the circus camp. Life is restricted to a small tent. But we live like a family. We share our emotions and dedicate our life to entertaining the public. The crowd’s appreciation is our greatest earning,” said an artist.