#I Kerala: Kerala Piravi commemorates the formation of the state

On Kerala Piravi Day (Nov 1), TNIE lensmen from across the state present slices of raw ‘Keralaeeyam’ — some unique frames that capture the rustic charm of Kerala.

Published: 01st November 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

View from Pizhala bridge in Kochi | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kerala Piravi commemorates the formation of the state of Kerala in 1956 when the Travancore, Cochin and Malabar regions were integrated into a single geographical and political entity. 

A man fixes the daily morning brew
at teashop in Kozhikode | E Gokul

It is more than just a date on the calendar; it is a celebration of unity, diversity, and the rich cultural heritage of the state. Malayalis across the world, irrespective of their backgrounds, come together to celebrate their shared identity as Keralites, reinforcing the spirit of togetherness.

Kerala’s natural beauty, often referred to as ‘God’s Own Country’, is another central theme of the day’s celebrations. The lush green landscapes, backwaters, beaches, and the mighty Western Ghats have made Kerala a paradise for tourists. 

The state’s fabulous flora and fauna, along with its diverse cultural practices, have been handed down through generations. Kerala Piravi is an occasion to cherish and preserve this unique inheritance.

Furthermore, this day is an opportunity for Keralites to reflect on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.  It is a day that encapsulates the spirit of unity, diversity, and a commitment to preserving the legacy of this simple yet splendid state.

