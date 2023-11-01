Home Cities Kochi

'In less than a month...': Kerala court to pronounce verdict in Aluva child rape and murder on November 4

The defence counsel argued that Alam did not commit the atrocity against the victim, and that some other person was behind the crime.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Unprecedented in the proceedings in criminal cases, Ernakulam Additional District Sessions Court (Atrocities against Women and Children) completed the trial in the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl at Aluva in less than a month. The verdict will be announced on Saturday, November 4. Before the trial procedure, Ernakulam Rural Police led by District Police Chief Vivek Kumar had filed the chargesheet in the case in just 35 days.

Asafaq Alam, 29, of Bihar, is the sole accused in the case. The court examined 99 witnesses after the trial commenced on September 16. The court also examined 62 documents and material objects as part of the trial. The defence counsel argued that Alam did not commit the atrocity against the victim and that some other person was behind the crime.

However, the prosecution submitted all test reports and evidence to counter the argument of the defence side. The arguments in the case concluded on Monday. 

The trial in the case commenced on October 3 after charges were framed against Alam on September 16. Alam abducted the victim from her house and took her to a place behind Aluva Market on July 28. Later, she was raped and murdered by the accused. Alam was arrested within hours after the abduction. 

