Kerala Governor Khan stresses importance of affordable, healthy diets for people

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  During the ninth convocation at the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) in Kochi, Governor Arif Muhammed Khan underscored the critical need to ensure food security and nutrition.

He called upon fisheries graduates and researchers to focus their  efforts on securing affordable, healthy diets for the population while simultaneously safeguarding rural livelihoods and natural  resources. Governor Khan highlighted the global issue of hunger, affecting 811 million people worldwide, with an additional three  billion people unable to access nutritious diets.

In a keynote address, ISRO Chairman S Somanath elaborated on ISRO’s ocean satellites project, aimed at providing assistance to those who rely on the  oceans for their livelihoods.

 The convocation ceremony was presided over by Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, who reiterated the Kerala government’s commitment to  collaborating with ISRO for the advancement of the fisheries sector in the state. Vice Chancellor Pradeepkumar and Registrar K Dinesh  also spoke on the occasion.

Governor Khan conferred a total of 792 degrees during the convocation ceremony, including 26 doctoral degrees, 144 bachelor’s degrees  in Fisheries Science (BFSc), and 83 in Food Technology (BTech). In the post-graduate section, 45 MFSc, 82 MBA, 378 MSc, 19 MTech, and  15 LLM (Maritime Law) degrees were conferred.  

