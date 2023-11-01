‘Kerala’s women artists dare to explore, create more’

Mahima Anna Jacob By

KOCHI: Artist and curator O Sunder has been a prominent figure in the world of art for 35 years. Hailing from Vaduthala in Kochi, he started his career as an illustrator and designer for some of the state’s top publications. For the past eight years, Sunder has been organising the Cochin Art Fair, which offers a coveted platform for young, emerging artists to display their creations. The eighth edition of the annual fair – ‘Sea and Soul’ – will conclude on Wednesday at the Durbar Hall art gallery. TNIE catches up with Sunder for a quick chat. Excerpts

Could you please describe your journey in art and what led you to pursue this path?

My journey in art began at the age of five – I used to unleash my creativity on the soil and walls of my ancestral house in Vaduthala. Over time, my passion for art continued to grow. I pursued higher education at RLV College of Music and Fine Arts, which eventually led to a career as an illustrator and designer in various prominent publications. I also embarked on journeys, creating artworks inspired by the places I visited. While I dabbled in abstract mediums, my focus remained on figurative art.

One of your series, ‘India Images’, resonated well with many people…

I believe that travel is essential for gaining new perspectives and ideas. In 2008, I decided to travel from Kanyakumari to Delhi to enrich my understanding of art and politics. During that journey, I realised that India was a land of extremes with little in between. The sights in places like Lajpat Nagar in Delhi and Jhansi railway station became subjects for my art. This ongoing series is predominantly in black and white, with certain elements coloured. For instance, a woman selling bangles and a man enjoying dal are depicted with gold accents, symbolising their dreams. ‘Sleeping Boy’, one of my works, was the first to be sold at an exhibition hosted by the NGO Concern India Foundation at Kala Ghoda in Mumbai. This series is special to me, as it portrays the lives and dreams of many unknown individuals.

What was the thought behind the Cochin Art Fair initiative?

I had formed a community called ‘Cochin Art Cube’ in 2015-16. At that time, I came across some art students at Durbar Hall, and they were frustrated about the lack of opportunities in the field. I encouraged them to rent a small gallery space with like-minded artists to realise their dream of hosting their own show. That concept ultimately led to the launch of the Cochin Art Fair. The aim is to provide a platform for budding and self-made artists from across the country to showcase their work alongside established artists.

There is a sense of nostalgia for me, as when I was starting out, I, too, had aspired for such a platform. Also, over the past eight years, I have learned a lot from interacting with young artists and witnessing the evolving artistic languages.

This year’s show, ‘Sea and Soul’, seems special…

This year’s exhibition features about 200 works by 63 artists. These artworks encompass a wide range of mediums, including paintings, graphic prints, sculptures, and more. While the space is open to both emerging and established artists, this year, we have given more prominence to up-and-coming talent. In fact, most are first-time exhibitors.

What are the major changes in the field of art, especially with the emergence of AI?

As an artist, it’s crucial to broaden one’s perspective through travel and reading. Unfortunately, many young artists tend to limit themselves to the knowledge they possess. Nevertheless, emerging artists are not afraid to experiment with materials. Artworks using mehendi, coir, and paper are finding their way onto gallery walls. Interestingly, it is often women artists in Kerala who produce noteworthy works. They dare to explore. I believe AI has the potential to enhance our ideas. However, we must use it without compromising the authenticity of our works.



