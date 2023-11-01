Home Cities Kochi

Kochi teen Nathaan Zahi clinches silver in CBSE shooting championship

The shooting championship was held at Delhi Public School, Kollam, from October 27-31.

Nathaan Zahi

Nathaan Zahi with his coach M S Akhil

By Ronnie Kuriakose
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Nathaan Zahi, a Plus-II student of Bhavan’s Vidya Mandir in Elamakkara, Kochi, has clinched the silver medal in the CBSE South Zone shooting championship. He won 96, 96, 97 and 94 points for a combined score of 383 from his four rounds in the 10-metre peep sight air rifle, under-19 male category.

“I missed the gold by a narrow margin. In any case, this win will motivate me to practice even harder for upcoming competitions,” an ecstatic Nathaan told TNIE. Vihaan Saini, who won gold, was ahead of Nathaan by just four points (387).

It was only in 2019 that the 17-year-old picked up the sport after learning about a camp at Ernakulam Rifle Academy at the Regional Sports Centre (RSC) in Kadavanthra. “My coach Akhil has played an instrumental part in my success.

The guidance and training you get at RSC’s academy is excellent,” added Nathaan, who aims to become a professional sports shooter.

Coach Akhil is all praise for the youngster. “Nathaan has already qualified for the nationals in the last South Zone competition. Now, he has qualified to participate in the CBSE nationals as well. Two nationals in the same year. The lad has got a bright future!” Akhil told TNIE.

