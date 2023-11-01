Save the date, International Indie music festival to rock Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The International Indie Music Festival (IIMF), an annual gathering that brings together independent musicians and enthusiasts, is back for its second edition. IIMF is organised by Kerala Arts and Craft Village in Kovalam and Lazie Indie Magazine to support the independent music community.

The fest, to be held at the Kerala Arts and Craft Village in Kovalam from November 10 to 12, will showcase a total of 15 bands from eight countries, covering 13 diverse music genres. Each day, there will be five memorable performances.

Notably, original ACDC frontman Dave Evans and the renowned Hammond Brothers will make their first-ever appearances in India. Arivu, Bonny Abraham, Shakthisree Gopalan, Indian Ocean, Motherjane, Kadal, Dharma, Bani Hills, Maati Baani, Girish and the Chronicles, PsychoPunch, Viking Queen, Melody Uganda are other artists and bands participating in the festival.

“Last year, over 2,000 people attended the fest spanning five days. For this edition, which is condensed into three days, we are expecting an even larger crowd, more than 3,000 at least,” says Ajay Gopu, marketing executive of the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village.

The programme will begin at 6pm every day and tickets can be booked through BookMyShow.

