'Some eateries continue to use raw eggs to make mayonnaise': Shawarma sales dip post food poisoning death in Kochi  

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the passing of 24-year-old Rahul D Nair because of poisoning after eating shawarma from a Kakkanad restaurant, there has been a noticeable decline in people’s inclination to order the Arabian delicacy from eateries in Kochi.

Several shawarma-specialty restaurants have reported a significant drop in footfall, primarily in the aftermath of the young man’s demise. According to hoteliers, there has been a decrease of 30 to 40 percent in both online and offline shawarma sales over the past three days.

“If we were previously selling 250 to 300 shawarma rolls per day, that number has now dwindled to 100–150. Since the news of the tragic incident broke, people have refrained from eating shawarma. Even our regular customers have taken a hiatus,” revealed the manager of a restaurant that sells shawarma.

Ashkar, the manager of Charcoal Shack, said they usually received an average of 300 shawarma orders.

“It’s true that the number of shawarma seekers has declined somewhat. With the news of the incident spreading, new customers are hesitant to try it out. However, the footfall of our regular customers remains unchanged because they are aware of our preparation methods. We only prepare eggless mayonnaise, and it is changed every three to four hours,” he said.

Earlier this year, the Kerala government had issued orders banning the use of raw eggs in the preparation of mayonnaise as it was found that mayonnaise made with raw eggs, served alongside grilled chicken and sandwich dressings, was the cause of food poisoning.

“Making mayonnaise with raw eggs is a simple process, and restaurants do not require much time to prepare it. Though the government has issued a ban, some eateries continue to use raw eggs. Food poisoning could be linked to mayonnaise, which has a shelf life of around two-three hours. Conducting inspections at all restaurants is a challenging task for the health department,” said a source with the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association, who preferred to remain anonymous.

Meanwhile, a few restaurants that sell shawarma exclusively have not reported any decrease in demand. “The number of shawarma sales at our outlets remain consistent, and we haven’t experienced any decrease in demand. Our kitchens are open for all to see, and we even have our own food inspector to ensure the quality of the shawarma we serve. Additionally, we use eggless mayonnaise, and only for a few hours,” stated Sredha, the general manager of Al Taza.

