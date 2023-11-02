Kerala’s first car boot sales postponed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state’s first organised car boot sales, originally planned to take place on the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium premises from November 3 to 5, has been postponed after the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi raised concerns.

The Samithi and the Kerala Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce claimed that the move could adversely impact traditional traders. The GCDA has convened a meeting with the stakeholders on November 3 to decide the future course of action. Under the circumstances, the organisers -- Diagun Ventures, a Kochi-based startup -- has decided to postpone the event.

“GCDA and the organising body, Diagon Ventures, are interested in conducting the car boot sales with the full support and cooperation of the association of traders after addressing the concerns of the traders. A new date will be announced soon,” said Jiji Pulikavil, the coordinator of the car boot sales.

A globally popular concept, car boot sales allow individuals and businesses to legally sell their products from the boots of their cars.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: The state’s first organised car boot sales, originally planned to take place on the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium premises from November 3 to 5, has been postponed after the Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi raised concerns. The Samithi and the Kerala Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce claimed that the move could adversely impact traditional traders. The GCDA has convened a meeting with the stakeholders on November 3 to decide the future course of action. Under the circumstances, the organisers -- Diagun Ventures, a Kochi-based startup -- has decided to postpone the event. “GCDA and the organising body, Diagon Ventures, are interested in conducting the car boot sales with the full support and cooperation of the association of traders after addressing the concerns of the traders. A new date will be announced soon,” said Jiji Pulikavil, the coordinator of the car boot sales.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A globally popular concept, car boot sales allow individuals and businesses to legally sell their products from the boots of their cars. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp