Man feeds daughter poison over relationship in Kochi

KOCHI: Enraged at his daughter for having a relationship with a boy from another community, a man brutally assaulted the minor girl with an iron rod and forcibly poured pesticide down her throat in an attempt to kill her.

The incident took place around 8 am last Sunday. The Aluva West Police on Wednesday arrested the 43-year-old Karumalloor native and booked him for attempt to murder, among other charges. The condition of the 14-year-old girl, currently under treatment in a private hospital in Kochi, is serious. The FIR said upon learning of his daughter’s relationship with the boy who studies in the same school in Kadungalloor and belongs to a different community, the man asked her to end the relationship.

He also seized her mobile phone. However, the girl continued the relationship, and communicated with the boy from another phone, the FIR said.

Angry at her for repeatedly disobeying his directive, the man hit her hands and legs with an iron rod and force-fed her a weedicide.

The girl fainted and was rushed to a nearby hospital by other members of the family, said the FIR. She was shifted to a multi-specialty hospital in Kochi later in the day. The police said they received an intimation about the girl from the hospital on Tuesday.

The police lodged an FIR following a preliminary inquiry and after taking the girl’s statement at the hospital.A spokesperson with the hospital said the girl, admitted to the Paediatric ICU, continued to be in critical condition. The police have booked the father under multiple sections.

