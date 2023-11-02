‘Volunteer bank’ for devpt projects formed in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To implement various projects in the city, Kochi corporation has formed a ‘volunteer bank’ comprising youths and college students. “The volunteers will be given training in various fields, and their help and expertise will be used in implementing several programmes in the city. The idea is to form a community conducive to the growth and development of the city,” said Mayor M Anilkumar.

He inaugurated the first volunteer bank programme at St Albert’s College on Wednesday. A student from the college also registered as the first member of volunteer bank on the day.

The youngsters will be trained in the fields of waste management, anti-drug activities, urban planning, beautification, sports, art, agriculture, skill development, education, mental health, personality development, nature conservation, disaster prevention activities, and more.

The volunteer bank was formed in cooperation with Kites India, a voluntary organisation, with the participation of students, youth, and the general public of the city. By November 15, orientation programmes will be organised in schools and colleges under the corporation for those interested.

