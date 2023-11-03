First outing fails, revamp on cards for KMTA

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority (KMTA) came into being in 2019, with the vision to unite all modes of public transport in the city. The idea was simple: KMTA would plan, supervise, coordinate, develop, and regulate urban transportation and ensure optimum mobility for the people.

However, four years down the line, KMTA has failed to take off as planned. The reason, say experts in the transport sector, was the failure in appointing officials who are well-versed with the city’s transport system to the board.

However, all hope is not lost as discussions are on to revive the authority. The plan is to hand over control to city-based officials and ensure the participation of local bodies. “There were several reasons why KMTA didn’t take off, the primary being the way its Act was prepared. KMTA is a city-specific body, and we need a body that comprises special purpose vehicle agencies, local bodies, and experts based in the city, instead of making the transport minister the chairman and appointing officials from the capital,” said a source.

The first step required in this direction is amendment to the Act, as it currently says the minister is the KMTA chairman. “Though it was not advised to propose an amendment so soon as the KMTA was constituted in 2019, there were suggestions a subcommittee will be formed to operate at the city level with the Kochi corporation and other local bodies as members. Some progress was made. However, the Brahmapuram fire happened and the work on the subcommittee was put on the back burner,” said a source.

Mayor M Anilkumar said KMTA required a complete overhaul.

“KMTA’s objective is to unify various transport agencies. Many agencies, including RTOs, corporations, and other organisations, need to work in integrated manner,” he said. “However, we are looking into options to restructuring the body. The transport minister and secretary have extended support. We will soon convene a meeting with stakeholders,” he said. At present, KMTA has just one official, the MD. Its office has remained closed for months. Sources in KMTA said implementing its vision in the city will be difficult if the body is controlled by officials who are in the capital. They reiterated that the authority needed officials who have an idea about the city’s transport system to resolve the issues plaguing it.

