Kerala: Enjoy a royal picnic atop the king’s hideout hill 

KOCHI: Nestled in the hilly region of Adivaram in Poonjar Thekkekara, Kottayam, lies a relatively unknown paradise known as Kottathavalam. About 90km from Ernakulam town, Kottathavalam waterfall viewpoint should be on your list for one-day long trips.

If a short trek isn’t a problem, one can reach the place via the Erattupetta-Poonjar road. Others can take the Kurisumala-Tenganpara road. Legend says a trade route existed between Madurai and Erapuzha (present day Erattupetta), and Kottathavalam acted as a connecting link. The old stairs carved out of rocks that one will encounter during the trail to the top of the hill are believed to have been used by the traders back then.

The history behind the origin of the name is quite interesting. Locals believe that the Pandya King,

Manavikrama, escaped from Madurai after losing a battle to the Chola king and used the caves here as hiding spots. Thus, came the name thavalam, which means a ‘hideout’ in Malayalam. The region is also surrounded by hills on three sides, resembling a ‘fort’ or a kotta.

Despite being rich in history and filled with lush green forests, Kottathavalm is rarely mentioned in the list of popular picnic spots in Kottayam. According to Pramod Madapally, an avid travel and cycling enthusiast, this could be due to various reasons like rigorous climbing, the complicated path one has to follow, and how an activity like this requires a passion and craze for itself.

However gruelling the journey can be, the view waiting for you on the top is worth the hassle. For those looking for a change of scenery from their tiresome work life or wanting to isolate themselves from the hustle and bustle of the city, Kottathavalam is a perfect getaway spot. The 3.5km long hike to the top is perfect for trekking enthusiasts. The top of the waterfall has a breathtaking view of hills, dense forests and multiple water streams.

The calmness the place provides with the breezy wind and the picturesque landscape makes it an ideal spot for a picnic or a hangout with your loved ones. Anytime other than the monsoon period is suitable for visiting this underrated beauty. Make sure you pack your bags with all the essentials required for trekking, especially water bottles.

Trekking is an exhilarating activity but, at the same time, comes with a risk of its own, and the trip to Kottathavalam waterfall is no different. Since the journey to the top can be confusing, it’s advisable that one must take a local guide along to help you navigate to the top and strictly avoid taking your two-wheelers beyond the offroad. The flow of the water current can become pretty dangerous during rains. So, be smart, and travel safe!

