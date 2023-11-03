Neurodiverse artists get a grand platform at Keraleeyam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Neurodiverse, an art show by young differently-abled artists that further modernises and expands common perspectives, is on at Tagore Theater as part of Keraleeyam. Kochi Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari curated the project, which features art by 13 artists. He said the neurodiverse artists are no different from other artists, though they may sometimes miss out on opportunities.

The important thing is neurodiverse artists, too, get their due space, Bose says. The works of neurodiverse artists were also exhibited as part of the 2016 Kochi Biennale. Artists from different ages, including a ten year old, are part of the project.

Exhibition includes about 50 works by Vaishnav Kuttikad, Ananya Narayanan, Ibrahim Suraj, Nikhil Sai

Prasad, Shreya Rajagopal, Basil Joseph Varghese, Siddharth Murali, Sam Varghese, Roshan K Sanjeev, Nisreen Muhammad, Kabir Vernal, Devdarsh Ajith and Brian Varghese Pradeep.

The exhibition is arranged in a temporary pavilion for seven days. However, Bose expressed the need to extend the exhibition for at least a month. The special exhibition reflects upon the progressive attitude of Kerala by including all sections of the society.

