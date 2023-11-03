Home Cities Kochi

Neurodiverse artists get a grand platform at Keraleeyam

The important thing is neurodiverse artists, too, get their due space, Bose says. The works of neurodiverse artists were also exhibited as part of the 2016 Kochi Biennale.

Published: 03rd November 2023 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

The exhibition is arranged in a temporary pavilion for seven days.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Neurodiverse, an art show by young differently-abled artists that further modernises and expands common perspectives, is on at Tagore Theater as part of Keraleeyam. Kochi Biennale Foundation president Bose Krishnamachari curated the project, which features art by 13 artists. He said the neurodiverse artists are no different from other artists, though they may sometimes miss out on opportunities. 

The important thing is neurodiverse artists, too, get their due space, Bose says. The works of neurodiverse artists were also exhibited as part of the 2016 Kochi Biennale. Artists from different ages, including a ten year old, are part of the project.

Exhibition includes about 50 works by Vaishnav Kuttikad, Ananya Narayanan, Ibrahim Suraj, Nikhil Sai 
Prasad, Shreya Rajagopal, Basil Joseph Varghese, Siddharth Murali, Sam Varghese, Roshan K Sanjeev, Nisreen Muhammad, Kabir Vernal, Devdarsh Ajith and Brian Varghese Pradeep.

The exhibition is arranged in a temporary pavilion for seven days. However, Bose expressed the need to extend the exhibition for at least a month. The special exhibition reflects upon the progressive attitude of Kerala by including all sections of the society.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neurodiverse Keraleeyam Bose Krishnamachari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp