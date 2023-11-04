Ancient shrine in Nedumbassery turns ‘passport’ temple for students

Ronnie Kuriakose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nestled between the railway track and the airport runway in Nedumbassery is a quaint, centuries-old temple that was, until recent years, frozen in time. It sprang to popularity following the resurfacing of local lores that prayers here will aid one’s learning pursuits.

For a while now, Avanamcode temple has been a regular pitstop for youngsters embarking on journeys to faraway countries for higher studies.

Though the rituals associated with Vijayadashami have long concluded, a steady stream of devotees still make their way here, eager to seek the blessings of Saraswati, the temple’s main deity. Unlike other places, Vidyarambham is a year-round event at Avanamcode.

“The temple is home to two more deities – Dakshinamurti (an avatar of Shiva) and Ganapati. These three deities are considered to be embodiments of knowledge. Their presence here makes it possible to hold Vidyarambham all year round,” says Sudeep Moothamana, whose family had been taking care of the temple for decades.

Avanamcode also holds the distinction of being the venue where vedic scholar Adi Shankaracharya wrote his holy first letters on rice grains. He lived in nearby Kalady.

Interestingly, renowned chenda artist Peruvanam Kuttan Marar comes to the temple every year on his birthday to perform. Apparently, he had trouble speaking when he was a child, and it was after offering prayers at the temple that he was healed. “The histories associated with the temple are many and wondrous,” says Shyam Gopi, a resident.

Origins & ownership

As is often the case, the origins of the temple is rooted in myth. When villagers were harvesting the field here, one of their scythes scraped a stone, which, according to lore, started to bleed. This was the beginning of worship here.

“Later, Parashurama is rumoured to have come this way. On reaching the spot, he felt the presence of Saraswati. That’s when the temple was established,” says a temple official.

Avanamcode predates

Moothamana’s arrival. “From what history we know, our family hails from Sukapuram near Edappal. The temple came into our sole possession only recently,” Sudeep adds. Apparently, Siva Narayana temple at Nayathode, which is a protected monument, is also under the family’s possesion.

For development

Avanamcode has always stood for development. When the idea of an airport at Nedumabassery was first mooted, the Moothamana family willingly gave over 3.5 acres of the temple’s land to see the dream a reality.“This is the same influential family that had once forced the British to bend the railway track so that it wouldn’t encroach on their property. The family was very progressive,” Shyam adds.

That’s not all. When the Land Reformation Act was brought into force, the agrarian community here was not aware of it. So, when the title deeds of the land considered for the airport were called, many did not have anything to show.

“Moothamana family was generous enough to see that the community was not neglected. They signed the papers of ownership without complaint or compulsion,” says Vyshak S, another resident.

During the pointy years of our freedom struggle, the temple and its outlying areas were a vortex of activity.

“It was situated very strategically -- on the palisades of three kingdoms. Freedom fighters and prominent figures from history, including E M S Namboodiripad, the first chief minister of Kerala, used this as a hideout,” Vyshak adds.

Future

The temple is currently run by a trust, which includes members from the Kerala Festival Coordination Committee, which oversees major festivals like Thrissur pooram and Kanjoor perunal, and the Kerala Elephant Owners Federation.

“Now, in view of the growing popularity of the temple, the members are motivated to also turn this temple into a performing arts centre. After all, Saraswati is a champion of songs and dance. We hope to begin classes in these streams soon,” says Sudeep. With its rich history, divine interventions, and contributions to the community, Avanamcode temple continues to be a cherished cultural treasure.

