Appetiser shots: Food and drinks take centre stage    

KOCHI: Earlier this week, acclaimed writer George R R Martin took to social media to announce the publication of a new cookbook that explores the vast culinary world of Game of Thrones, a hit TV series which was inspired by his work, The Song of Ice and Fire.

Presented as the in-world manuscript of a Citadel maester, The Official Game of Thrones Cookbook by Chelsea Monroe-Casselat unveils eighty recipes “that take the reader on a delectable journey throughout the Seven Kingdoms, across the Narrow Sea, and back into the annals of history.”

Since the announcement, social media has been abuzz with activity, with people sharing scenes from popular sitcoms and movies of food they’d been craving to try (again!).

From that scene in Kiilukkam where Nandini (Revathy) sniffs out chicken fry carefully hidden by Jagathy’s character Nischal to Kareem Ikka (Thilakan) describing how to make the perfect sulaimani in Ustad Hotel, TNIE brings you a selection of scenes from classic Malayalam movies where food and drinks take centre stage.

‘Unnimadhuram’

When Mohanlal (Unni) covers up a burnt dish with some raisins, cashews and sugar, the flop savoury became ‘Unnimadhuram’ in Pavithram’s culinary magic.

Lime juice

Thoovanathumbikal is a cult classic, and so is the ‘naranga vellam’ scene in it. ‘Chilled lime juice’ still remains code for booze with buddies at a bar.

Dosa

Dosa, the favourite breakfast, lunch and dinner of Malayalis got a full-screen love letter in the form of Kammath and Kammath.

Toddy shop dishes

Gopalettan introduces to Narayani and Hari one of his favourite places -- a toddy shop. A scene from North 24 Kaatham.

Rice & fish curry

In Chemmeen, when Palani, played by Sathyan, gobbles up a handful of rice with fish curry -- one of the most memorable food scenes in a Malayalam movie!

Thattile kutti dosa and garlic chutney

The movie Salt N Pepper is undoubtedly a foodie’s delight. The movie’s success made ‘kutti dosa and garlic chutney’ a rage in the state!

Kallu shaapu meals

In Gajakeshariyogam, Ayyappan Nair, a mahout, wants to own an elephant. When he seeks help from Mammookoya and Jagadish, they take advantage of him to fill their stomachs with kallu shappu meals.

Parotta & beef

One cannot help but fall in love with a mouthful of flaky parotta and beef, just like Arun and Nithya, the characters in Hridayam, who are out on a date.

In Godha, Tovino Thomas is seen explaining to his Tamil friend the joy of relishing a naadan parotta and beef curry

Sulaimani

In Ustad Hotel, when Kareem Ikka describes the way to prepare the perfect sulaimani, everyone immediately went and had one.

Homely meal

This quintessential Malayali lunch is perfectly captured in Midhunam. In the scene, K T Kurup (Innocent), is seen gobbling this comfort meal with great delight.

Kerala sadhya

In this scene from Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Naalu Pennungal, Nandu delves into a full-fledged Kerala sadhya with great enthusiasm.

Grape wine

When Pooja Mathew swirled, smelled and sipped grape wine in Om Shanthi Oshana, the audience too got a hang of the drink’s flavour.

Red velvet cake

Premam is one of the movies that introduced a new dish to Kerala, a dessert to be precise. The red velvet cake prepared by the story’s hero is a sight to behold!

Vegetable biryani

The scene in Mr Butler wherein Gopalakrishnan prepares vegetable biryani for the heroine using a portable stove in a matter of minutes is still very vivid in our memories.

‘Pazhamkanji’

The scene in Kalippaattam, where Mohanlal describes mixing pazhamkanji with curd and chilli in a bowl will make any Malayali crave for it.

‘Spanish’ dosa

Charlie swoons everyone with his special Spanish Masala dish, a modern twist to the naadan dosa. It even won the heart of the Spanish royal family.

Horlicks drink

This scene in Yodha where Appukuttan drinks a glass of milky white Horlicks is still the best advertisement this brand ever had. Kalangila!

Chicken fry

That scene in Kilukkam where Nandini sniffs out chicken fry carefully hidden by Jagathy’s character Nischal is a comedic genius!

Naadan vaatt with ilaneer

Mangalasserry Neelakandan’s classic combo In Devasuram — naadan vaatt with tender coconut water — is deemed divine by bacchanalians.

Hearty meal

When Shankaran (Bharat Gopi), returns after a hard day’s work in the sun, Kamalamma serves a hearty meal in this Kodiyettam scene

Compiled by Ronnie Kuriakose, Mahima Anna Jacob, Krishna P S, Sreejith C Dayanandan, and Cyril Jacob

