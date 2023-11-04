Diet plans based on plants

Sadhvika Srinivas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Plant-based diets have been highly adopted by people lately. Plant-based or plant-forward eating patterns focus on foods primarily from plants. This includes not only fruits and vegetables, but also nuts, seeds, oils, whole grains, legumes, and beans. It doesn’t mean that you are vegetarian or vegan and never eat meat or dairy. Rather, you are proportionately choosing more of your foods from plant sources.

Plant-based diets are more environmentally sustainable than meat-based diets and have a reduced environmental impact, including producing lower levels of greenhouse gas emissions. Dietary guidelines are normally formulated to enhance the health of society, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, and prevent nutritional deficiencies.

Important characteristics of plant-based diets which would be expected to be beneficial for long-term health are low intakes of saturated fat and high intakes of dietary fibre. In contrast, potentially deleterious characteristics are the risk of low intakes of some micronutrients such as vitamin B12, vitamin D, calcium and iodine, particularly in vegans.

Vegetarians and vegans typically have lower BMI, serum LDL cholesterol and blood pressure than comparable regular meat-eaters, as well as lower bone mineral density.

Overall, the health of people following plant-based diets appears to be generally good, with advantages but also some risks. On the macronutrient level, plant-based diets feature different types of fatty acids (mono- and poly-unsaturated versus saturated and trans) and sugars (complex and unrefined versus simple and refined), which might both be important players in mediating beneficial health effects.

On the micronutrient level, there is a lower intake of saturated fatty acids retinol, vitamins B12 and D, calcium, zinc and protein, and on the other hand higher intake of fibre, magnesium, iron, folic acid, vitamin B1, C and E in vegan compared to omnivore dieters.

Consuming plant-based diets is safe and effective for all stages of life — from pregnancy and lactation to childhood and old age. Here are the benefits of this diet on overall health.

Behaviour and cognition

Brain activity for language and empathy-related tasks

Emotional health

Personality traits

Metabolites

Decreased fasting glucose (HbA1c)

Increased insulin sensitivity

Decreased total and LDL-cholesterol and short-chain fatty acids

Overall health

Decreased BMI

Decreased risk for obesity, cardiovascular

Decreased risk of cancers

Decreased all-cause mortality



