Students nabbed for rash driving, injuring scooterist in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kothamangalam police on Friday arrested two and registered a case against six other students of Nellikuzhi Indira Gandhi College for attempt to commit culpable homicide and causing an accident. It was around 5.30pm that the students, travelling on an open jeep, were found to be involved in rash and negligent driving outside the college premises in Nellikuzhi, near Kothamangalam, after their college day celebrations.

Police, who checked CCTV footage, found that seven students were seated inside the jeep and one was sitting on the bonnet of the vehicle. “When the vehicle reached IOT Padi, it collided with a scooter, causing serious injury to a 21-year-old female rider. The two-wheeler was dragged for a few metres,” an officer said.

Following the accident, residents attempted to stop the jeep involved in the accident. But the vehicle sped away. This led to tension in the area. Police soon arrived and held talks with residents. On the assurance the accused would be identified and legal action taken, tension was eased by late night.

The case was registered under IPC section 308 for attempt to commit culpable homicide and 324 for causing hurt. The arrested persons were produced before court, which granted them bail considering their age.

