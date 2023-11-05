Home Cities Kochi

One person dies after two fishing boats collide off Munambam fishing hamlet near Kochi

The accident occurred while the crew members of the Silverstar boat were resting after their work. The Noorinmol boat approached from behind and collided with them.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A collision between two boats off Munambam coast, a fishing hamlet near Kochi, has claimed the life of one person.

Jose Anthony, 60, a resident of Kollam Pallithottam, tragically lost his life in the accident, which occurred around midnight. Seven other fishermen were rescued in the accident.

According to the Munambam police, the collision took place approximately 28 nautical miles off the Munambam coast. The boat named Noorinmol collided with the boat named Silverstar.

The accident occurred while the crew members of the Silverstar boat were resting after their work. The Noorinmol boat approached from behind and collided with them. The impact was so severe that the Silverstar boat was split into two and sank into the water.

There were a total of eight crew members on board. Sadly, Jose Anthony was unable to survive the accident, while the others were successfully rescued. Jose's body has been shifted to the Paravur Taluk Hospital, the police said.

