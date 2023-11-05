Home Cities Kochi

Two migrant workers found dead with their throats slit in Kerala's Muvattupuzha

Police said they believe the murders may have been committed last night.

Published: 05th November 2023 05:46 PM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a clear case of murders, two dead bodies of migrant workers were found with their throats slit in a sawmill at Kampanypady in Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam, on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Mohantho and Deppasankar Basumma, both Assam natives.

It was around 4 pm the dead bodies of the two were spotted by their co-workers. Both are working at the same sawmill. Police said one person who is working in the sawmill and their close friend, is missing. 

The police said an investigation is underway to uncover the details surrounding this suspected murder and bring those responsible for this heinous crime to justice. Police said they believe the murders may have been committed last night.

