Kalamasserry blasts: Accused remanded to 10 days police custody by Kerala court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dominic Martin, the lone accused in the Kalamasserry multiple blasts case that tragically claimed the lives of four people, including a 12-year-old girl, has been granted 10-day police custody by the Principal District and Sessions Court.



During this 10-day period, the police will investigate if the accused had any international connections along with any financial and technical support he may have received to carry out the bomb blasts. The custody application also specifies the need to transport Martin, 57, to various locations to collect evidence.

The police will also conduct a forensic examination of his mobile phone and social media accounts to ascertain whether he received any assistance from other individuals. Dominic has submitted evidence, including video footage, that supports his involvement in making the improvised explosive device.

ALSO READ: Kerala blasts show terror has no religion

Dominic Martin has been charged under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act), the Explosive Substances Act, and Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with the punishment for murder.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to four on Monday, with 61-year-old woman Molly Joy of Aluva succumbing to her injuries at Ernakulam Medical College. Molly had over 80 per cent of burns when she was admitted.

The blasts occurred around 9:30 a.m. on October 29 when a bomb exploded at the Zamra Convention Centre in Kalamassery during a meeting of the Jehovah's Witnesses. Nearly 2,500 witnesses were present at the congregation.

Just a few hours after the blast, Dominic Martin surrendered to the Koratty police, claiming responsibility for the explosion and posting a Facebook video before surrendering to the authorities.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Dominic Martin, the lone accused in the Kalamasserry multiple blasts case that tragically claimed the lives of four people, including a 12-year-old girl, has been granted 10-day police custody by the Principal District and Sessions Court. During this 10-day period, the police will investigate if the accused had any international connections along with any financial and technical support he may have received to carry out the bomb blasts. The custody application also specifies the need to transport Martin, 57, to various locations to collect evidence. The police will also conduct a forensic examination of his mobile phone and social media accounts to ascertain whether he received any assistance from other individuals. Dominic has submitted evidence, including video footage, that supports his involvement in making the improvised explosive device. ALSO READ: Kerala blasts show terror has no religiongoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Dominic Martin has been charged under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act), the Explosive Substances Act, and Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which deals with the punishment for murder. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to four on Monday, with 61-year-old woman Molly Joy of Aluva succumbing to her injuries at Ernakulam Medical College. Molly had over 80 per cent of burns when she was admitted. The blasts occurred around 9:30 a.m. on October 29 when a bomb exploded at the Zamra Convention Centre in Kalamassery during a meeting of the Jehovah's Witnesses. Nearly 2,500 witnesses were present at the congregation. Just a few hours after the blast, Dominic Martin surrendered to the Koratty police, claiming responsibility for the explosion and posting a Facebook video before surrendering to the authorities. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp